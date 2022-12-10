Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
Photos: Terence Crawford's brutal knockout of David Avanesyan
Welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round to retain his belt Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Was High During Match With Steve Austin And The Rock
During the Attitude Era there’s no denying that The Rock and Steve Austin were two of the biggest names in the business, and the New Age Outlaws also happened to be one of the most popular tag teams in WWE at the time. During the October 25, 1999 episode...
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Golf.com
What channel is The Match on? How to watch Tiger/Rory vs. Spieth/Thomas on TV
The latest iteration of Capitol One’s The Match has arrived, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday, December 10, in Florida. But what channel is The Match on this week? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action on TV.
wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star & More Announced For Upcoming NJPW Show
NJPW has now announced the full card for the World Tag League and Super Junior tag league finals event. At the event, the tournament finals of NJPW’s two tag-team tournaments will take place. Lio Rush & YOH will face off against Ace Austin & Chris Bey in the Super...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return
WWE SmackDown star Scarlett returned to the ring during the December 10 WWE house show in Wheeling, WV. Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to defeat the team of Madcap Moss and Emma during the event. There had previously been some uncertainty surrounding Scarlett’s wrestling return, with the manager recently listed...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shows Off New Look Amid Character Change Rumors
While one WWE star has been teasing a change to their look on social media, they ended up coming through on the promise tonight!. After many posts featuring an apparent throwback to her previous wrestling persona Kana, tonight when WWE star Asuka made her entrance on WWE Raw there was a notable change.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Cringeworthy Botch
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about an embarrassing botch that still makes her “cringe”. Rousey spoke on her YouTube gaming stream about her recent match with Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. During the match, the two suffered a botch when Shotzi tried to...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Fired During Raw
During tonight’s episode (December 12) of WWE Raw, a Raw star was fired. Find out what went down!. In the closing moment of WWE Raw, if you clicked your channel away as to avoid getting sucked into Barmageddon, you might have missed something major!. After Seth Rollins bested Bobby...
Comments / 5