Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Stars Backstage At December 12 WWE Raw
In recent weeks, many WWE NXT stars have been wrestling on WWE Main Event prior to Raw every Monday. The matches are booked to give NXT talent a chance to perform infront of a travelling crowd ahead of a potential future call up to the WWE main roster. Names such...
wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Given New Name For WWE Debut
A former AEW star is making their WWE debut tonight and they’ve already received the warm welcome of a name change!. After we brought you a previous story about former AEW women’s division original Kylie Rae attending WWE tryouts last week, it seems the scouting went well. Kylie...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Cringeworthy Botch
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about an embarrassing botch that still makes her “cringe”. Rousey spoke on her YouTube gaming stream about her recent match with Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. During the match, the two suffered a botch when Shotzi tried to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Colt Cabana Missed ROH Final Battle
Tony Khan provided an update on Colt Cabana during the post show media scrum after ROH Final Battle. Cabana didn’t wrestle on the December 10 pay-per-view, despite all the previous drama about the star joining the ROH roster. Final Battle was the first ROH show under the Tony Khan...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Fired During Raw
During tonight’s episode (December 12) of WWE Raw, a Raw star was fired. Find out what went down!. In the closing moment of WWE Raw, if you clicked your channel away as to avoid getting sucked into Barmageddon, you might have missed something major!. After Seth Rollins bested Bobby...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Star Suspended For Failed Drug Test
According to a new report, WWE star Matt Riddle is currently suspended due to a failed drug test and is thought to be undergoing company mandated rehab as it isn’t the first time. According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Riddle’s recent WWE TV write-off at...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return
WWE SmackDown star Scarlett returned to the ring during the December 10 WWE house show in Wheeling, WV. Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to defeat the team of Madcap Moss and Emma during the event. There had previously been some uncertainty surrounding Scarlett’s wrestling return, with the manager recently listed...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call Up
It is expected that NXT star Cameron Grimes will receive a main roster call up at some point soon, according to a new report. Grimes joined NXT in 2019, shortly after leaving his previous promotion IMPACT Wrestling. His most recent in-ring appearance occurred on the November 8 edition of NXT,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Commentator Breaks Down In Tears Live On Air
A WWE legend who is on commentary for NXT’s premium live event on Peacock, premium live event, has broken down in tears live on the air. On tonight’s NXT premium live event NXT Deadline, the first match of the night was the inaugural winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge.
wrestletalk.com
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms Name Change
WWE has now officially changed Sarah Logan’s ring name, with the internal listings now recognising her name change. Following a number of teases, Sarah made her WWE return last month, joining forces with the Viking Raiders on the November 11 edition of SmackDown. On the November 25 show, was...
wrestletalk.com
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal In ROH Final Battle Media Scrum
On the heels of his Ring of Honor World Championship win, Claudio Castagnoli has spoken out about William Regal departing AEW. Nick Hausman from Wrestling Inc asked Castagnoli about the future of the Blackpool Combat Club. Claudio Castagnoli responded:. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. His...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star & More Announced For Upcoming NJPW Show
NJPW has now announced the full card for the World Tag League and Super Junior tag league finals event. At the event, the tournament finals of NJPW’s two tag-team tournaments will take place. Lio Rush & YOH will face off against Ace Austin & Chris Bey in the Super...
Comments / 0