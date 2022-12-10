Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shows Off New Look Amid Character Change Rumors
While one WWE star has been teasing a change to their look on social media, they ended up coming through on the promise tonight!. After many posts featuring an apparent throwback to her previous wrestling persona Kana, tonight when WWE star Asuka made her entrance on WWE Raw there was a notable change.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns To NXT In January
Announced during tonight’s NXT premium live event Deadline, the next NXT special event to kick off the new year. During tonight’s NXT premium live event, a vignette aired featuring a mystery woman although eagle eyed fans will know exactly who this was!. Despite the vignette not featuring her...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
Comments / 0