WLOX
Devin Booker speaks on his time at Moss Point
The Phoenix Suns star returns to the Gulf Coast with his coaches and teammates to retire his Moss Point High School jersey. Eleven Biloxi athletes sign to play at the next level. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST. Biloxi High School saw eleven of its seniors sign to...
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
How to watch the 2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game
Watch and follow live as the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic kicks off at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium
ourmshome.com
Alabama nips Mississippi 14-10 with late rally in all-star game
MOBILE, ALA. — A new chapter unfolded in the annual Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Prep Football Classic Saturday afternoon. But unfortunately for Mississippi, the result was the same as it has been many times before. The 36th edition of the prestigious affair was the first ever to take place at Hancock/Whitney...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High School hosts 2nd annual Winter Magic Festival
Biloxi High School made it snow in South Mississippi at their annual Winter Magic Festival. For the second year, school clubs and organizations set up booths for the community to engage with students. Unlike last year, this year’s Winter Magic Festival was one night only. Twenty-two groups and 500...
wxxv25.com
Two juveniles arrested and charged in burglary at Hall’s Motorsport in Ocean Springs
Today, the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on Bienville Boulevard. Officers found merchandise from the business in the parking lot and the front door was damaged. The area was searched and two juveniles were found and charged with commercial burglary. If you have...
wxxv25.com
Residents in Biloxi reacting to Croatia in World Cup
Although the U.S Men’s team is out of the World Cup, many people are still tuning in and some in Biloxi are heavily rooting for Team Croatia. Last Friday, Croatia played an intense match against Brazil in order to advance to the semi-finals. The game was tied at one...
wxxv25.com
Winter Magic back at Biloxi High for the second year
For the second year, Biloxi High School is hosting their annual community holiday Winter Magic event. Joining us from the school’s courtyard, News 25’s Sabria Reid has more from the festival.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man charged with carjacking, aggravated assault in D’Iberville
A Biloxi man was arrested in D’Iberville this morning, charged with carjacking and aggravated assault stemming from incidents that occurred overnight. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 48-year-old James Bryant Mills was charged with carjacking and two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $150,000. Nobles also noted that Mills was out on bond on an unrelated narcotics charge when he was arrested.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army
Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass
The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
WLOX
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
wxxv25.com
Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi
If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
WLOX
LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport
Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice. Updated: 6...
wxxv25.com
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County
Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. MBI said in a press release that Hancock County deputies responded to a burglary call in the 28000 block of Highway 603 in the Kiln about 7 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it was a private...
wxxv25.com
Oak trees illuminating Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs
Downtown Ocean Springs is dressed up for Christmas like never before. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is in the city with more.
wxxv25.com
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport holds 2nd annual Holly Jolly Block Party
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport hosted its second annual Holly Jolly Block Party Saturday. The free event had a variety of family fun attractions and plenty of goodies to go around. Santa Claus was able to make an appearance at the church. Games were set up for kids to win special...
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
WLOX
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18, pled guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. The shooting took place a year and a half ago, during June of 2021. The investigation began when Gulfport PD arrived to the home of Mosley’s father, who claimed that his son had been shot by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both Mosley and his father identified Hanzy, who was 16 at the time, as the suspect.
