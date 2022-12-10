ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Holiday Festival continues to celebrate 50th anniversary all month long

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7RXy_0jdwhCaC00

DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival will continue to offer family-friendly events all through December.

PHOTOS: Dayton Holiday Festival continues to celebrate 50th anniversary all month long

Downtown Jingle Lights

The annual holiday festival features an interactive light show that is set to music, which can be found along East Monument Avenue and Main Street. Speakers have been installed on these streets for people to listen to the music while watching the Downtown Jingle Lights.

Noontime Entertainment Program

Musical acts from throughout the Miami Valley will perform a mix of holiday songs starting at 12 p.m. each day:

  • December 13: Danny Voris
  • December 14: SaxTone
  • December 15: Horace Mann Choir
  • December 16: Young Professionals Choral Collective

MetroParks Ice Rink

Guests can skate every day at the RiverScape MetroPark and “enjoy delicious treats from the concession area,” a spokesperson for the event told. The outdoor ice rink will be covered by a pavilion to help shield from certain weather conditions. Patrons can visit their website to learn more about the event.

Memory Lane on Main

While on Main Street, visitors can “look back at 50 years of magical memories along Memory Lane on Main,” the spokesperson said. Memory Lane on Main displays historical photographs and “other memories” posted in the windows of businesses facing Main Street.

Whimsical Windows Contest

Residents can also vote for the Whimsical Windows Contest where businesses around downtown have transformed their storefront windows to display “winter wonderlands,” according to the spokesperson. Voters will be deciding who decorated their storefronts the best. People can vote on Dayton.com.

The business with the most votes on Friday, December 30th, will be deemed the winner and win a cash prize.

Visitors can also enter a raffle while touring the different displays on Main Street. Elves will be hidden among some of the decorated windows and all visitors have to do to enter the raffle is to text a photo of the elf to 937-668-7227.

The winner of the raffle will get Downtown Dollars, which is an e-gift card program that can be used at more than 80 participating locations in Downtown Dayton, according to their website.

Family Movie Series

The festival will also feature family movies, hosted at The Neon on East Fifth Street:

  • December 10: Elf
  • December 17: White Christmas

Visitors should note that the movies are subject to change and should contact the theater for confirmation at 937-222-8452.

Uno’s Pizza with Santa

Guests can also feast with Santa Claus by calling 937-910-8000 to make a reservation. People can eat Uno’s Pizza with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates:

  • December 10
  • December 11
  • December 17
  • December 18

Virginia Kettering’s Train Display

Residents can view a one-of-a-kind model train display in the Stratacache Tower lobby on the intersection of Second Street and Main Street. Viewers can see the display in the building lobby Monday through Saturday or from the exterior window at any time. The model train was donated by Mrs. Virginia Kettering.

Rike’s Holiday Windows

From now until December 31st, people can view Rike’s department store holiday window displays. The decoration has moved indoors and can be found at Schuster Center Wintergarden on Second Street and Main Street. People can visit the display Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
beavercreekbeacon.com

The Official School News Site of Beavercreek High School

The Beavercreek Choir went to Franklin, Ohio, and sang some of their songs to the people at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3809. The choirs that went to the VFW consisted of the Women’s choir, Men’s Ensemble, Chorale, and Cordially Yours. The Women’s choir sang the national anthem, Come on down, and The 12 days of Christmas. The men’s choir sang the Wellerman song, the Chorale sang Dry bones, Silent Night, and Jingle bells, and the Cordially Yours acapella group sang Wonderful Christmas time. The veterans watching truly enjoyed the BHS choirs singing to them, and even joined in one Chorale’s songs. During our interview, I asked Amber Hoyt, a senior this year in choir, what the experience was like for her. “It was absolutely amazing. The energy at the VFW concert is different from other concerts I’ve been to, it feels happier and cheerful. The veterans watching seemed to like what we were singing, and that made me thrilled. I got to sing with my friends in choir, and it was in front of an amazing audience. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.” The VFW was a small facility, and the choirs were able to make it come alive with music. The next concert will be in January, where Chorale, Women’s choir, Men’s Ensemble, and Cordially Yours will be singing, as well as the Concert choir, Treble choir, and Friends show choir.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Celebrate Christmas at The Valley

PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua invites the public to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve. The Valley Church, located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer services at 3, 4:15. and 5:30 p.m. The Valley Campus in Troy, located at 916 N. Market St. in Sherwood Center, will also offer Christmas Eve services at the same times.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton

“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

DAYTON — Christmas is now under two weeks away. While Christmas Day is still too far away to give an accurate weather forecast, we can take a look back at year’s past to see what is typical. The average high temperature in Dayton on Christmas Day is 39...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

City of Trotwood holds outdoor holiday lights contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood is encouraging its residents to decorate the outside of their home for the city’s holiday light contest! Trotwood residents that want to participate in the holiday activity may find themselves a potential winner of the contest. A release says that only three residents will be chosen as […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton fire crews respond to house fire on Cambridge Ave.

DAYTON — Multiple engines were called to a house fire in Dayton Tuesday evening. Around 7 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue to reports of smoke showing from a two-and-a-half-story house. Four engines and several other pieces of equipment were called to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

‘Bike Man’ gives away thousands of bikes to local kids

David Nugent wants to make children and their families happy. Kids waking up and finding new bicycles under the tree on Christmas morning is as American as turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. But not every child grows up with a bicycle of his or her own. Brookville resident David Nugent...
BROOKVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy