Charles R. Vreeland, 87, of Palm Coast, Florida 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022.

John Vidota joined the Army on his 17th birthday in 1946. He tried joining the U.S. Navy at 16, but he was too young. Vidota worked in the Signal Corps as a chief mechanic, fixing cars and handling relay stations. Prior to that he was a high school bugle player, and when he got to Germany, he became interested in playing the accordion. He was introduced to a lovely German woman named Margot, who taught music at a university. It was love at first site. Margot returned to America with Vidota, and they married. They were married 53 years. Following his honorable military service, Vidota returned home to have a career with a private company as a field engineer for three decades. He also owned a Christmas tree farm in New Jersey. At 94 years of age, he still has a traveler spirit, taking tourist bus trips and cruises. He lives in Palm Coast and is active in VFW Post 8696 as a bugler and a member of the honor guard.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO