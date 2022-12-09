Charles R. Vreeland, 87, of Palm Coast, Florida 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Man finds pricey $40K platinum diamond ring on the beach: successfully locates rightful owner and returns the ringTracey FollySaint Augustine, FL
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Kenny was born in Carrollton, Georgia and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Kenny was born in Carrollton, Georgia and grew up in Miami, Florida. At a young age, Kenny and his brother, Ronnie joined the Boys Club where they learned how to play football. They both had a passion and a gift for the sport and Kenny ended up being a star halfback on the Miami Edison High School football team. In his senior year (1961) Kenny was awarded a full scholarship to play football at Arkansas State University. It was at Arkansas State that he met and later married his wife, Linda. They moved back to Miami after he graduated college and had 2 children, Mark and Amy.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast City Council approves Loopers lease for the golf course
The new Palm Coast City Council has approved the lease agreement for "Loopers," the restaurant that will replace the Green Lion at the Palm Harbor Golf Club concession. City Council held a back-to-back workshop and regular business meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13 in lieu of their scheduled Dec. 20 business meeting. At the double meeting, the agreement was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: John Vidota
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. John Vidota joined the Army on his 17th birthday in 1946. He tried joining the U.S. Navy at 16, but he was too young. Vidota worked in the Signal Corps as a chief mechanic, fixing cars and handling relay stations. Prior to that he was a high school bugle player, and when he got to Germany, he became interested in playing the accordion. He was introduced to a lovely German woman named Margot, who taught music at a university. It was love at first site. Margot returned to America with Vidota, and they married. They were married 53 years. Following his honorable military service, Vidota returned home to have a career with a private company as a field engineer for three decades. He also owned a Christmas tree farm in New Jersey. At 94 years of age, he still has a traveler spirit, taking tourist bus trips and cruises. He lives in Palm Coast and is active in VFW Post 8696 as a bugler and a member of the honor guard.
palmcoastobserver.com
New year, new dunes: County engineer secures $12.6 million to fund sand for eroded coastline
There are few things that Flagler County residents cherish more than its beaches. Years of hurricanes, high-tides and storms have eroded most, if not all, of the shoreline’s protective dunes. But County Engineer Faith Alkhatib has managed to secure good news for the county’s shoreline:. In January 2023,...
palmcoastobserver.com
FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents for Hurricane Nicole
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on the evening of Tuesday Dec. 13 for portions of the State of Florida, including Flagler County, that sets into motion Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance to assist county residents with expenses related to Hurricane Nicole. “It feels like a long time...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry
Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry. 1:59 a.m. — 1400 block of Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast. Armed burglary, petit theft. A pawn and jewelry store was robbed, but the suspect took only one thing: an AK-47. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to...
palmcoastobserver.com
New streetlight installation has begun for Seminole Woods
Seminole Woods Boulevard in Palm Coast is receiving the gift of new streetlights this holiday season. The installation began on Dec. 5 and is expected to last around four to six weeks. A press release from the city urged motorists to be aware workers will be in the area, with daily construction hours going from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The contractor is L&S Enterprises.
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend
A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
Comments / 0