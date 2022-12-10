ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meets Okemos fourth graders on Capitol tour

By Elle Meyers
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZESJU_0jdwa0Oc00

Every year, hundreds of elementary school kids come to the Michigan Capitol to learn about state history and government. But, one lucky group of Okemos fourth graders got a chance to chat with the governor.

“This is the governor’s office, you guys knew that I assume, and if you look around the walls, you can see pictures of former governors. They’ve got some funny facial hair don’t you think?"Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked a group of elementary school kids from Okemos.

This year marks the first year since the height of the pandemic that large school groups have been back inside the Capitol for tours.

"I loved meeting with kids when I was a legislator, as governor now, I’m not as much physically in the Capitol as much as we’ve got school groups here, but I love to chat with the kids," she said. "Their honest questions are refreshing.”

This group of school kids were eager to ask questions and happy to tell the governor what part of their tour was their favorite.

“It was very sweet some of them were marveling at the architecture of the Capitol, which is not something you hear from all fourth grade groups," Whitmer said.

