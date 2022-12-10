Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard and Western Orleans. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Tammany FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parish, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany. In southern Mississippi, Hancock and Harrison. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 520 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Shoreline Park, Pearlington and Kiln. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY, EASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND EASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES AND NORTHERN PEARL RIVER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Tornado Watch issued for Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plaquemines; St. Bernard TORNADO WATCH 588 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA PLAQUEMINES ST. BERNARD IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HARRISON JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLE CHASSE, BURAS, CHALMETTE, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, POINTE A LA HACHE, PORT SULPHUR, ST. MARTIN, AND VIOLET.
