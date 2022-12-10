Effective: 2022-12-14 11:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Tammany FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parish, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany. In southern Mississippi, Hancock and Harrison. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 520 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Shoreline Park, Pearlington and Kiln. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO