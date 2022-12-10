Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Pacifica Christian prepares for next challenge after winning three of four at tourney
Pacifica Christian’s basketball players and coaches before a game. (Photo courtesy Pacifica Christian Athletics). Pacifica Christian High School’s boys basketball team, ranked fourth in this week’s CIF Division 2A poll, takes a break before returning to action on Saturday, Dec. 17 at a tournament in San Luis Obispo.
localocnews.com
La Habra boys basketball team No. 1; other OC teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
La Habra is ranked No. 1 in the CIF 3A boys basketball rankings released on Tuesday while a number of other Orange County squads earned high rankings. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 11th in Division 1, Orange Lutheran is second and Tesoro sixth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, Newport Harbor is third and Laguna Hills fourth in 3A, El Toro fourth in 4AA, Santa Ana is tied for fifth in 4A, Irvine is second and Orange third in 5AA and Tarbut V’ Torah is 12th in 5A.
localocnews.com
Northwood, Tarbut V’ Torah, Sonora and Yorba Linda capture victories
NORTHWOOD 60, COSTA MESA 48: The Timberwolves notched a non-league win Tuesday night. Aditya Sheth had 20 points, four assists and two rebounds; Ryan Abaye had 17 points and four stealks, Zaid Yunis had nine points, three assists and two rebounds and Sam Alegre had seven points, four rebounds and three assists to lead Northwood (6-6).
localocnews.com
Santa Ana, Trabuco, Huntington Beach, Damien, Fountain Valley and Esperanza win
SANTA ANA 82, LOS AMIGOS 40: Four Saints scored in double figures in the non-league win on Monday night, extending the Saints winning streak to seven. Joe Foster had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Ana (7-1). Los Amigos dropped to 3-7. TRABUCO HILLS 62, IRVINE 55: The Mustangs...
localocnews.com
Five OC boys basketball teams competing in Cal High Tournament this week
California High School in Whittier is the site this week of the Inaugural Cal High 2022 Tournament, featuring five Orange County teams, according to Coach Joel Simonds. There are four games on Monday, Dec. 12 and then bracket play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tournament officials noted that admission is...
localocnews.com
St. Margaret’s, Football Coach Kory Minor Part Ways after Five Seasons
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Geezer, Giver Not a Taker among King Glorious Stakes nominees
A razor-sharp Geezer and Giver Not a Taker, runner-up in the Golden State Juvenile Oct. 29, are among the 2-year-olds nominated to the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. A one-mile race restricted to horses bred or sired in California, the King Glorious will be run for the 11th...
localocnews.com
Favored Cast Member stays undefeated in Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course
Ridden with confidence by jockey Ramon Vazquez, favored Cast Member remained undefeated with a 1 ¼ length victory in the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Trained by Tim Yakteen for owner-breeder George Krikorian, the 2-year-old daughter of Munnings and the Artie Schiller mare Be My Baby...
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees
The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos adopts 2022 California Building Standards Codes
The City of Los Alamitos has adopted the 2022 California Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, Existing Building, Fire, Historical Building, Energy, Residential, and Green Building Code, along with the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code and the 2021 International Pool and Spa Safety Code. The State of California adopts a set of...
localocnews.com
Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble presents Christmas Concert
The Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble will host a holiday performance featuring popular Christmas music. The performance, titled “Merry Christmas,” will take place on Wednesday Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in OCC’s College Center Ballroom “B.”. Director Dana Wheaton will lead musicians in a program that...
localocnews.com
Sage Hill Student Aja Zou Named Among Top Four Young Pianists in U.S.
Aja Zou, an 11th grade student at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach, has been named a 2023 YoungArts Finalist in Classical Music. Zou has been recognized for the caliber of her artistic achievement, joining an accomplished group of only four young pianists to receive the organization’s highest honor this year.
localocnews.com
Help keep an animal warm by donating a blanket
You can help keep an animal warm! The Los Alamitos Chamber is collecting new and used blankets and donating them to our local animal shelters. You can help by dropping off blankets to the Chamber office located at 3231 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or dropping them off at the Center Plaza Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Thank you for your help!
localocnews.com
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
localocnews.com
Rancho Mission Viejo, Orange County Fire Authority Celebrate New Interim Fire Station
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
2023 City Council Takes Shape as Howard Hart Becomes New Mayor, John Campbell Gets Sworn in and Derek Reeve Says Goodbye
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Walnut High School senior named winner of 2022 CA-39 Congressional App Challenge
The Office of U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) named Hudson Kaleb Dy, senior at Walnut High School, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 39th District. As a first-generation immigrant with family in the earthquake-prone Philippines, Hudson was inspired to create an affordable earthquake warning app...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
localocnews.com
Are you job searching? Do you know which industries and businesses are hiring?
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
localocnews.com
Application Period Opening for Garden Grove Home Repair Grants
Starting Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., qualified low-income Garden Grove residents can apply for the City of Garden Grove’s Home Repair Program, which offers grant funding of up to $5,000 for home improvements. The grant does not need to be repaid. The application deadline is Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. To apply, visit apply.ggcity.org.
Comments / 0