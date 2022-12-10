Read full article on original website
Northwood, Tarbut V’ Torah, Sonora and Yorba Linda capture victories
NORTHWOOD 60, COSTA MESA 48: The Timberwolves notched a non-league win Tuesday night. Aditya Sheth had 20 points, four assists and two rebounds; Ryan Abaye had 17 points and four stealks, Zaid Yunis had nine points, three assists and two rebounds and Sam Alegre had seven points, four rebounds and three assists to lead Northwood (6-6).
Five OC boys basketball teams competing in Cal High Tournament this week
California High School in Whittier is the site this week of the Inaugural Cal High 2022 Tournament, featuring five Orange County teams, according to Coach Joel Simonds. There are four games on Monday, Dec. 12 and then bracket play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tournament officials noted that admission is...
Northwood coach said team ‘competed right to the end’ in CIF State Bowl Game Final
Northwood players and coaches with the runner-up trophy after Saturday’s CIF State Bowl Championship Game. (Photo courtesy Northwood athletics). Northwood High School football players and coaches returned to Orange County Sunday after a long trip to Escalon in the San Joaquin Valley, disappointed with the result of their final game, but proud of a record-setting season.
St. Margaret’s, Football Coach Kory Minor Part Ways after Five Seasons
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble presents Christmas Concert
The Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble will host a holiday performance featuring popular Christmas music. The performance, titled “Merry Christmas,” will take place on Wednesday Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in OCC’s College Center Ballroom “B.”. Director Dana Wheaton will lead musicians in a program that...
City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees
The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
Help keep an animal warm by donating a blanket
You can help keep an animal warm! The Los Alamitos Chamber is collecting new and used blankets and donating them to our local animal shelters. You can help by dropping off blankets to the Chamber office located at 3231 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or dropping them off at the Center Plaza Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Thank you for your help!
O.C. speeder convicted after killing a woman while driving at nearly 100 mph
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned of the dangers of speeding was sentenced to 15 years to life for hitting and killing a 33-year-old woman while driving his Camaro nearly 100 mph. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, of Mission Viejo was convicted last month...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 13, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows...
Rancho Mission Viejo, Orange County Fire Authority Celebrate New Interim Fire Station
Sage Hill Student Aja Zou Named Among Top Four Young Pianists in U.S.
Aja Zou, an 11th grade student at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach, has been named a 2023 YoungArts Finalist in Classical Music. Zou has been recognized for the caliber of her artistic achievement, joining an accomplished group of only four young pianists to receive the organization’s highest honor this year.
Cypress police blotter, December 5 to December 11, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 5, 2022. Burglary – 1:22...
Walnut High School senior named winner of 2022 CA-39 Congressional App Challenge
The Office of U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) named Hudson Kaleb Dy, senior at Walnut High School, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 39th District. As a first-generation immigrant with family in the earthquake-prone Philippines, Hudson was inspired to create an affordable earthquake warning app...
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday
Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
Santa Ana man gets 15 years to life in prison after killing an escort in Newport Beach
Nain Issac Nieto Hernandez, 36, a Santa Ana man, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison by Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King, seven years after he killed Sarai Alcaraz, in a Newport Beach office complex in 2015. Hernandez murdered Alcaraz, 23, on the...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade
For the 17th year, the City of Newport Beach is partnering with Operation Christmas to collect toys, DVDs, sporting equipment and other gift donations from City facilities in support of our troops. If you haven’t done so already, please consider donating a gift to Operation Christmas at any public City facility around Newport Beach, now through Friday, December 23 at noon.
La Palma police blotter, December 1 to December 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 1, 2022. Citation...
2023 City Council Takes Shape as Howard Hart Becomes New Mayor, John Campbell Gets Sworn in and Derek Reeve Says Goodbye
The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30
Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
