Diego Maradona Hand of God goal: The story of a legendary World Cup moment

The 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is perhaps one of the most famous FIFA World Cup clashes in history. Featuring two countries, who just four years before were at war, it also featured arguably the best player in the world at the time in the person of Diego Maradona.
Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation

Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...
Winning isn't everything - but neither is the Rugby World Cup

After a tumultuous run of results throughout the international season, Eddie Jones’ tenure as head coach of England has come to an end. Losses to Scotland, Ireland and France throughout the Six Nations left many uneasy but an away series win against an underperforming Wallabies side in July quietened some of the discourse. There was little to like about November, however, with a solitary win over Japan sandwiched between defeats to Argentina and South Africa and a draw with New Zealand.

