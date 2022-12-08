Read full article on original website
Diego Maradona Hand of God goal: The story of a legendary World Cup moment
The 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is perhaps one of the most famous FIFA World Cup clashes in history. Featuring two countries, who just four years before were at war, it also featured arguably the best player in the world at the time in the person of Diego Maradona.
Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation
Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...
Winning isn't everything - but neither is the Rugby World Cup
After a tumultuous run of results throughout the international season, Eddie Jones’ tenure as head coach of England has come to an end. Losses to Scotland, Ireland and France throughout the Six Nations left many uneasy but an away series win against an underperforming Wallabies side in July quietened some of the discourse. There was little to like about November, however, with a solitary win over Japan sandwiched between defeats to Argentina and South Africa and a draw with New Zealand.
When does the January transfer window open and close? Key dates for winter signings in 2022/23
The ongoing FIFA World Cup may have put the majority of world football's domestic seasons to a temporary stop, but it'll take more than that to halt the transfer rumour mill, which is only intensifying as January edges ever closer. Most leagues' seasons still have a long way to go...
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
Paul Butler faces ultimate challenge against Naoya Inoue: WBO champ reveals roadmap for miracle upset in Tokyo
Paul Butler has won 34 of 36 fights. He’s captured British and Commonwealth titles. He’s a two-time bantamweight champion of the world and the reigning WBO titleholder. The Englishman has mixed with elite competition at 115 and 118 pounds, and his skills are undeniable. However, there are oddsmakers...
