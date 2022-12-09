Read full article on original website
France's route to 2022 World Cup final: Who will Les Bleus face in semifinals and for the trophy?
France came through the 2022 World Cup group stages mostly unscathed to finish top of Group D before laying down a marker in the knockout stages. Les Bleus' build up to Qatar 2022 was dominated by a host of injury withdrawals, with 2018 heroes N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba both sidelined, alongside 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema on the eve of the tournament.
Where is Paul Pogba? Why France star is not playing vs Morocco in World Cup semifinal
France are still on track to defend their World Cup title at Qatar 2022, but face an almighty challenge with a semifinal clash against surprise packets Morocco. Les Bleus came into the tournament in mixed form and with a number of players ruled out through injury. Four years ago, midfielder...
Diego Maradona Hand of God goal: The story of a legendary World Cup moment
The 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is perhaps one of the most famous FIFA World Cup clashes in history. Featuring two countries, who just four years before were at war, it also featured arguably the best player in the world at the time in the person of Diego Maradona.
Argentina vs Croatia history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia will face off for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Both sides sealed their place in the semifinals with penalty shootout victories last time out against the Netherlands and Brazil respectively. These two teams are no strangers to deep runs at World Cups with...
Winning isn't everything - but neither is the Rugby World Cup
After a tumultuous run of results throughout the international season, Eddie Jones’ tenure as head coach of England has come to an end. Losses to Scotland, Ireland and France throughout the Six Nations left many uneasy but an away series win against an underperforming Wallabies side in July quietened some of the discourse. There was little to like about November, however, with a solitary win over Japan sandwiched between defeats to Argentina and South Africa and a draw with New Zealand.
When does the January transfer window open and close? Key dates for winter signings in 2022/23
The ongoing FIFA World Cup may have put the majority of world football's domestic seasons to a temporary stop, but it'll take more than that to halt the transfer rumour mill, which is only intensifying as January edges ever closer. Most leagues' seasons still have a long way to go...
Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return
Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
Most games played in World Cup history: Lionel Messi ties all-time record
To join a World Cup squad, start matches, contest knockout rounds and celebrate victories is a privilege reserved only for the world's best. Only the names that define generations are welcomed back to compete for glory at multiple World Cups, leaving their mark on the world's biggest sporting show. From...
Pope Francis Doc ‘The Letter’ to Premiere on EarthxTV in U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)
YouTube Original doc “The Letter: A Message For Our Earth,” a call to action for climate change from Pope Francis, will have its U.K. and Ireland premiere on environmental and sustainability channel EarthxTV. The film is inspired by Pope Francis’ Laudato Si,’ a 42,000-word letter in which Pope Francis calls for the people of the world to take “swift and unified global action” against global warming. It features personal experiences from the poor, the indigenous, the young and the wildlife, whose everyday lives have been profoundly impacted by global warming. It also tracks the travels of four people from Senegal, the Amazon, India, and Hawaii,...
Is Lionel Messi injured? Argentina star appears to suffer hamstring issue in World Cup semifinal vs Croatia
Despite reaching 35 years old, Lionel Messi is still considered one of the greatest players in the world, if not the greatest player across the globe. No matter his current form, Messi is also considered one of the best players to ever play the game. Needless to say, he is one of the most important players to Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.
Argentina vs Croatia World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia are just one game away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Many expected this semfinal to be an all-South American showdown, but Croatia edged Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals to send the world No.1 packing from Qatar. The Netherlands also gave Argentina an almighty scare...
World Cup 2022 top goal scorer tracker: Updated Golden Boot rankings
It could be Argentina vs. France for the World Cup final and the same battle might unfold for the World Cup Golden Boot. France's Kylian Mbappe entered the semifinals on top, only for Lionel Messi to catch up after his semifinal penalty kick vs. Croatia. He also registered an assist which took him ahead of Mbappe on a tiebreaker.
Who has scored the most goals in international football? Lionel Messi third on all-time list in pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo record
Cristiano Ronaldo might be without a club at the moment, but he wasted little time in making history at the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old, who had his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent after an explosive interview in which he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag, struck a penalty in Portugal's opening match with Ghana on November 24. In so doing, he became the first man to score in five different World Cup tournaments.
Lionel Messi golden boots at World Cup 2022: Name, release date, and price of Argentina legend's adidas shoes
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup final as he has one final crack at winning the biggest trophy of all. A World Cup title is one of few trophies Messi is yet to win and at the age of 35, time is running out for him to claim the silverware with Argentina.
France vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Defending champions against underdog challenger, a true David vs. Goliath meeting as France, the 2018 title holders take on Morocco, the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus managed to squeak by a tough challenge from England thanks to Harry Kane's late missed penalty, but...
Paul Butler faces ultimate challenge against Naoya Inoue: WBO champ reveals roadmap for miracle upset in Tokyo
Paul Butler has won 34 of 36 fights. He’s captured British and Commonwealth titles. He’s a two-time bantamweight champion of the world and the reigning WBO titleholder. The Englishman has mixed with elite competition at 115 and 118 pounds, and his skills are undeniable. However, there are oddsmakers...
