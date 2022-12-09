ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morocco are just one of a few surprise packages at the World Cup in Qatar. Sofyan Amrabat has been the beating heart of their courageous run to the semifinals. After shutting out previously free-scoring Spain in the Round of 16, they were equally resilient to keep Portugal and breakout star Goncalo Ramos at bay, as they won 1-0 thanks to a first-half Youssef En-Nesyri header.
Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
It's not every day that you displace a global icon. Then again, not everyone is like Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The 6-foot-5 shotstopper, better known by his footballing moniker, Bono, thrust himself into the global sports consciousness after holding Spain scoreless in the Atlas Lions' penalty shootout win in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

