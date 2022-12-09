Read full article on original website
Where does Sofyan Amrabat play? Morocco World Cup star linked to Liverpool, Tottenham and Inter Milan
Morocco are just one of a few surprise packages at the World Cup in Qatar. Sofyan Amrabat has been the beating heart of their courageous run to the semifinals. After shutting out previously free-scoring Spain in the Round of 16, they were equally resilient to keep Portugal and breakout star Goncalo Ramos at bay, as they won 1-0 thanks to a first-half Youssef En-Nesyri header.
Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return
Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
Should Harry Kane have taken penalty against France? Miss vs. Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris eliminates England from World Cup
Harry Kane has been immense for England all throughout his international career. The World Cup quarterfinal tilt against France was Kane's 79th international cap, having scored 51 goals entering the match. The Tottenham man had already provided one earlier in the game, giving him his 52nd international goal and making...
Can Kylian Mbappe set World Cup goals record? When France star could make FIFA tournament history
French attacker Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly already one of the best players in the world, and has the potential to be the best player in the world for the next decade. At just 23-years-old he has won countless trophies and already scored 221 goals in more than 300 club games, and has 33 goals in 63 games for Les Bleus.
Grant Wahl dies at World Cup: What is known about U.S. soccer journalist’s death during Argentina vs. Netherlands match
Grant Wahl, one of the United States' foremost soccer journalists, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Wahl's agent, Tim Scanlan, told The New York Times that Wahl was stricken in the final minutes of the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Lusail, Qatar. National Public Radio reported that...
Why is Morocco World Cup goalkeeper Yassine Bounou called Bono? Explaining the Atlas Lions star's show-stopping nickname
It's not every day that you displace a global icon. Then again, not everyone is like Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The 6-foot-5 shotstopper, better known by his footballing moniker, Bono, thrust himself into the global sports consciousness after holding Spain scoreless in the Atlas Lions' penalty shootout win in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Why soccer players lie down during free kicks: Behind the wall's last defense at World Cup
If you've been watching the 2022 World Cup, you've probably seen it: players lying flat on the ground just before a free kick is about to be taken. Maybe you've been wondering, what's that all about?. There's a very good reason why players lie on the turf during free kicks,...
Argentina vs Croatia World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia are just one game away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Many expected this semfinal to be an all-South American showdown, but Croatia edged Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals to send the world No.1 packing from Qatar. The Netherlands also gave Argentina an almighty scare...
Back-to-back FIFA World Cup winners: Teams to have defended their crown as France chase repeat
France are looking to defend their World Cup title in Qatar this month with Les Bleus up against Morocco in the semifinals. Didier Deschamps' side showed their resilience to edge out England, with a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals, to set up a date with the Atlas Lions in the last four.
Argentina vs Croatia prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
One of these teams was supposed to be here, but the other one was not as Argentina and Croatia meet in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, knowing a spot in the title match is on the line. Argentina came into the World Cup as second-favorites to win the tournament, behind...
