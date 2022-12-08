Read full article on original website
Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar
England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
Should England have had two other penalties vs. France in World Cup? Why VAR did not intervene on Kane, Bellingham fouls
England crashed out of the World Cup in a narrow 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored to send the Three Lions home. Harry Kane scored once from the spot and also missed another penalty late in the game that would have tied the scores, and there was a sense that England were unlucky to lose given how well they played.
Should Harry Kane have taken penalty against France? Miss vs. Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris eliminates England from World Cup
Harry Kane has been immense for England all throughout his international career. The World Cup quarterfinal tilt against France was Kane's 79th international cap, having scored 51 goals entering the match. The Tottenham man had already provided one earlier in the game, giving him his 52nd international goal and making...
Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation
Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...
When is UFC 283? Date, start time, channel, live streams for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4
At one point, the UFC’s flyweight division was on its last legs. The future was in doubt. Now, the division features the hottest rivalry in combat sports. It all comes ahead when Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno compete in a tetralogy fight for the undisputed UFC flyweight title at UFC 283.
Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return
Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
