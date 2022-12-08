ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar

England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
ng-sportingnews.com

Should England have had two other penalties vs. France in World Cup? Why VAR did not intervene on Kane, Bellingham fouls

England crashed out of the World Cup in a narrow 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored to send the Three Lions home. Harry Kane scored once from the spot and also missed another penalty late in the game that would have tied the scores, and there was a sense that England were unlucky to lose given how well they played.
ng-sportingnews.com

Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation

Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return

Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy