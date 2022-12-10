Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
chsaanow.com
Ice hockey rankings: Three new teams enter top-10
In this week's rankings, both No. 1 teams remained the same, while three new teams entered the top-10. The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released each Monday during the regular season. Complete rankings for all classes are below. CHSAANow.com Ice Hockey...
chsaanow.com
Girls basketball rankings: Cherry Creek (6A), CO Springs Christian (3A) now on top
In this week's rankings, Cherry Creek (6A) and Colorado Springs Christian (3A) took over the top spots. The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released each Monday during the regular season. Complete rankings for all classes are below. CHSAANow.com Girls Basketball Polls.
chsaanow.com
2022 state spirit: Final six champions crowned in pom, jazz, and hip-hop
DENVER — A jam packed weekend of Colorado high school spirit competition concluded Saturday night, as six more teams earned some hardware on the final day of the 2022 state spirit championships at the Denver Coliseum. Competing on the final day were the 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A poms...
Colorado Sunshine: TV, tickets info for Colorado School of Mines NCAA Division II football championship
God bless Division II football. Witnessing the Colorado School of Mines' debut in the NCAA Division II national championship game on Saturday is the best deal in sports. Ticket info was released Sunday, and Orediggers fans can attend the title game in McKinney, Texas, for $20 (GA) or $25 (reserved).
milehighsports.com
Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion
Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told Colorado players during his first team meeting that he would be more than happy to push plenty of them out the door. The Buffaloes' new head coach told the team that he was bringing his own "luggage" and that it was "Louis" as in Louis Vuitton. On...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado
STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
The Biggest Struggles Facing Coach Prime in Boulder
Mike Farrell breaks down the biggest hurdles Deion Sanders will have to overcome as Colorado head coach
weather5280.com
Denver weather: Snow is moving into Colorado, when and where it's forecast to hit
The storm system that we've been discussing for the past week remains on track and will deliver snow to Colorado through Tuesday, but for eastern Colorado the biggest impact remains northeast of Denver and the greater metro area. The data has been, in my opinion, remarkably consistent between updates and...
‘One day at a time’: Cherry Creek High School senior survives life-changing crash
A bystander of the crash was able to give them a little information on what exactly led up to the accident.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
KDVR.com
What happens after migrants get to Colorado?
The Mile High City is planning how to help the influx of migrants. Gabrielle Franklin reports. The Mile High City is planning how to help the influx of migrants. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Breaking: Arrest made in triple death investigation …. An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting...
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
