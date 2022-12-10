Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: Badgers Experienced Offensive Lineman Makes Transfer Portal Decision
The Wisconsin Badgers will have a new offensive look for 2023. The Badgers lost their 2022 starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, to the transfer portal last week. New head coach Luke Fickell recently brought in one of the top offensive coordinators in the country, Phil Longo. The move appeared to pacify some members of the Badgers’ offense who hit the portal but chose to remain in Madison. One offensive lineman recently delivered more transfer portal football news to the Badgers. According to Jesse Temple with The Athletic, Badgers fifth-year senior Michael Furtney chose to stay with the program.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Running Back Braelon Allen Has High Praise for New Coach
The Wisconsin Badgers have taken over the sporting world in the state. With the Green Bay Packers struggling (and on the Bye Week), the Brewers doing, well, nothing, and the Bucks flying under the radar, a great deal of talk has consisted of the Badgers and their new coaching staff. Specifically, what players are staying, and which ones are leaving? For a while, there were some questions about star running back Braelon Allen returning to Wisconsin. However, Allen confirmed himself, on Twitter, that he was returning to the Badgers.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips 4-Star Athlete From Cincinnati
Luke Fickell was expected to bring over some former recruits from Cincinnati. The new Wisconsin Badgers head coach flipped a three-star cornerback Monday afternoon. Soon after, another former Cincinnati recruit announced they were coming to Madison. According to Braedyn Moore’s Twitter account, the safety is committed to Wisconsin. According...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Basketball Taking Care Of Business On The Road
The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a big win on the road yesterday. Even with their best player out, Iowa is no joke at home. The Badgers came in and pulled out an overtime victory. This has become a theme for the Wisconsin basketball team. Wisconsin basketball is taking care of business on the road.
wisportsheroics.com
Head Coach Greg Gard Has New Nickname For Team
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team is certainly off to a great start to the season. Big Ten play has subsequently started off well with a win versus ranked Maryland and a thrilling overtime victory at Iowa. One thing has been consistent across all the games. All of them are coming down to the wire. The Badgers have been playing in one-possession games all season. After tonight’s nail-biting win, head coach Greg Gard has a new nickname for the team, “Team Drama”.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Cincinnati Commit To Flip
Luke Fickell has been doing work since he came to Madison. Today is another example of that work paying. The Wisconsin Badgers got a massive commitment from a defensive player who was originally committed to Cincinnati. Cornerback Jonas Duclona has officially committed to Wisconsin. Cornerback Jonas Duclona Commits To Wisconsin.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Land Commitment from Standout Wide Receiver from Racine
After the Wisconsin Badgers named Luke Fickell as their head coach, the program started to lose commits and current players. Notably, Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal and has been linked to both Kentucky and Florida. However, Coach Fickell has been working hard to get new commitments, and landed a big one on Sunday. Davion Thomas, a wide receiver from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Sunday:
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Football Sets A New School Record
The college football season is coming to a close. Teams are busy preparing for their bowl game including the Wisconsin Badgers. At this point in the season, announcements of awards fill up our feeds. Wisconsin just announced its team awards and the conference and national awards are being decided. The Big Ten also recognizes those who were able to have elite academics while being on the field. Wisconsin set a new school record for Academic All-Big Ten honors.
wisportsheroics.com
Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey Gets Roasted on Social Media After Technical Foul vs Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers were able to grit out a tough victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in overtime on Sunday night. It was not a very easy game, as both teams played physical, Big-Ten style basketball. Besides the win, the highlight for Wisconsin fans was Iowa coach Fran McCaffery getting called for a technical and then having a childish reaction to it.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Extends Offer To In-State RB
The first priority for new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is recruiting. The Badgers are trying to rebuild their 2023 class after many have left due to the coaching change. The early conversations seem to be going well with many recruits receiving offers. Wisconsin has extended an offer to in-state RB Wynn Stang.
Wynn Stang of Mukwonago (Wis.) earns a walk-on offer from Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to Wynn Stang of Mukwonago High School.
Wisconsin men's basketball win an overtime thriller at Iowa 78-75
The Wisconsin Badgers secure a big three-point road win against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
big10central.com
NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball
The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Flirting With Florida After Kentucky Transfer Rumor
Graham Mertz is catching the attention of SEC schools. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback hit the transfer portal this past week. He was reported to be transferring to Kentucky a few days ago. However, new evidence shows the quarterback was looking for another school to transfer to. According to a social...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wisconsin beat the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISN
ABC issues statement on recent episode of "The Conners"
ABC has issued a statement after Wednesday's most recent episode of "The Conners." Waukesha residents and victims voiced their disgust and disappointment over a scene in the show referencing a car hitting a marching band in Wisconsin. An ABC Entertainment division spokesperson told WISN 12 News:. "The show in no...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
