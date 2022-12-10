The Wisconsin Badgers have taken over the sporting world in the state. With the Green Bay Packers struggling (and on the Bye Week), the Brewers doing, well, nothing, and the Bucks flying under the radar, a great deal of talk has consisted of the Badgers and their new coaching staff. Specifically, what players are staying, and which ones are leaving? For a while, there were some questions about star running back Braelon Allen returning to Wisconsin. However, Allen confirmed himself, on Twitter, that he was returning to the Badgers.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO