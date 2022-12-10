ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Outnumbered Dutch eliminated in Louis van Gaal's finale

By RONALD BLUM
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwMSu_0jdwTPwz00

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The Dutch were outnumbered.

Argentina had one Lionel Messi and the Netherlands had none.

And still, the Oranje came back and forced extra time in a World Cup quarterfinal for the ages by scoring in the 83rd minute and then on a playground-type restart in the 11th — yes, 11th! — minute of second-half stoppage time.

When Argentina escaped with a 4-3 penalty-kicks win following a 2-2 draw Saturday to reach a semifinal against Croatia, the Dutch crumpled to the field in their glaring orange uniforms, looking like a withered citrus grove. Wout Weghorst, at 6-foot-6, was flat on his back in the center circle as Messi danced with teammates in front of tens of thousands of singing supporters.

“They gave everything, and I’m incredibly proud,” coach Louis van Gaal said. “They did everything they could to prevent this from happening.”

A nation that gave the world Total Football a half-century ago remains with a total of zero World Cup titles, still looking up at Brazil (five), Germany and Italy (four each), Argentina, France and Uruguay (two apiece) and England and Spain.

A renowned innovator with coaches who attract youth prospects from around the world, the Netherlands has lost three World Cup finals. The Dutch took an early lead in 1974 before losing to host West Germany 2-1 and they were back in the championship match four years later only to lose to host Argentina 3-1 in extra time.

Their next generation won a European Championship title in 1988 with Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten leading them over the Soviet Union 2-0. But the big prize still eluded the Dutch.

Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie led them to another final in 2010 but they lost 1-0 in extra time to a superior Spain, then were beaten by Messi and Argentina in the 2014 semifinals on penalty kicks. Back in the World Cup this year after failing to qualify for 2018, they entered the quarterfinal with a 19-game unbeaten streak.

There were just 1,400 Dutch fans who stuck out in their bright jerseys among a crowd of 88,235, about 90% in Argentina’s blue-and-white-striped jerseys with Messi’s No. 10 on the back.

Messi's sublime no-look pass set up Nahuel Molina's 35th-minute goal, and Messi doubled the lead when he converted a penalty kick in the 73rd after Denzel Dumfries pushed Marcos Acuña at the edge of the penalty area.

“I think that penalty was awarded rather easily,” Van Gaal said.

Taking aim at a tall task, Van Gaal opted for height. He inserted Weghorst, who headed a Steven Berghuis cross past Emiliano Martínez in the 83rd.

Benches cleared five minutes later on a night of a World Cup record 17 yellow cards plus a postgame red.

And then came the biggest twist of all. After Germán Pezzella fouled Weghorst to give the Dutch a free kick from 22 yards, Teun Koopmeiners started a play seen in training but almost never in games: He sent a low kick along the ground into the wall, where Weghorst took a touch, spun and sent the ball past Martínez.

And that's where the score remained after extra time, after the drama of Enzo Fernández hitting a post in the second extra period's stoppage time.

“We thought that we would be able to win when it came to penalties,” Van Gaal said.

Captain Virgil van Dijk took the first and Martínez dived right to push the ball away. After Messi converted, Martínez sprawled left to deny Berghuis.

When Enzo Fernández put his try off a post, the Dutch had an opening, but Lautaro Martínez sent his kick to the right of keeper Andries Noppert, who dived left.

As the celebration extended, Messi and Van Gaal exchanged words.

“This was my very last match,” said Van Gaal, ending his third term in charge of the Oranje. “I look back in a positive way.”

He was asked to assess his performance and mentioned the team's 20-game unbeaten streak.

“I don't know how many we won (14), but you check all that. I think it’s Google,” he said. “Dutch team and Louis van Gaal and goal difference.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis

DOHA, Qatar — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run that has generated...
Action News Jax

Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup for the second straight match at the World Cup. The 37-year-old Ronaldo won't play from the outset in the quarterfinal match against Morocco on Saturday, after starting on the bench and then coming on as a substitute for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland.
Action News Jax

Again a substitute, Ronaldo's World Cup comes to an end

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer's biggest tournament. After being on the bench at the start for the second straight match, Ronaldo couldn’t help Portugal come back against Morocco, losing 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Action News Jax

Uno wins Grand Prix Final gold, Americans rally for medals

Shoma Uno finally has the medal the Japanese figure skater has long coveted from the Grand Prix Final. The reigning world champion, who had twice finished second and third at the finale of the Grand Prix season, held off countryman Sota Yamamoto on Saturday to capture gold. Uno followed his winning short program with the highest score in the free skate to finish with 304.46 points. Yamamoto scored 274.35 points to take second.
Action News Jax

Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn't hide his disappointment. This moment was too big. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo,...
The Associated Press

Koeman’s next in Dutch bench after World Cup exit

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began Saturday.
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight

Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
BBC

Ulster Rugby: Some criticism of team 'nonsensical' - Darren Cave

Former Ulster centre Darren Cave has described some criticism of Dan McFarland's side as "nonsensical" after heavy defeats by Leinster and Sale. Ulster lost 38-29 to rivals Leinster in the URC before a 39-0 defeat by Sale in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday. Cave said calls for McFarland to...
BBC

Cymru Premier clubs to discover recommendations for league's future

Cymru Premier clubs will find out recommendations for the league's future on Monday evening. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) have held consultations since the start of the season as part of a strategic review of the league, formed in 1992. FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said the meeting will...
SB Nation

Etihad Stadium to Undergo Feasibility Studies for Increase in Size and More

A possible new centre, a=increased size at the Etihad Stadium and more! Those are just some of the possibilities mentioned in the new studies to be conducted at and around the Etihad campus. The club figure an expansion is due and t could include many community wishlist stuff. From the...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy