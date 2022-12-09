Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 1/3/23, National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/30/22, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of FFIN's recent stock price of $35.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when FFIN shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NSA to open 1.43% lower in price and for DLR to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

