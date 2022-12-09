Read full article on original website
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merck, KBR and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/9/23, KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/13/23, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $108.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for KBR to open 0.24% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crescent Point Energy, Cenovus Energy and Civitas Resources
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG), Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE), and Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crescent Point Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/3/23, Cenovus Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 12/30/22, and Civitas Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of CPG's recent stock price of $6.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CPG shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CVE to open 0.59% lower in price and for CIVI to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.
Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products
In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bankshares, National Storage Affiliates Trust and Digital Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 1/3/23, National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/30/22, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of FFIN's recent stock price of $35.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when FFIN shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NSA to open 1.43% lower in price and for DLR to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.
Cash Dividend On The Way From Spirit Realty Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 12/14/22, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of SRC.PRA's recent share price of $23.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of SRC.PRA to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when SRC.PRA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:
Brokers Suggest Investing in The Trade Desk (TTD): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Are Investors Undervaluing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Ex-Div Reminder for Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 12/14/22, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DLR.PRL's recent share price of $21.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of DLR.PRL to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when DLR.PRL shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $27.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Iron Mountain, Verisk Analytics and Leidos Holdings
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), and Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 1/5/23, Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/30/22, and Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of IRM's recent stock price of $54.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Iron Mountain Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when IRM shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for VRSK to open 0.17% lower in price and for LDOS to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.
Why You Should Add Employers Holdings (EIG) to Your Portfolio
Employers Holdings, Inc.’s EIG niche focus on low-to-medium hazard risk small businesses, better pricing, investment in technology, solid capital position and effective capital deployment make it worth adding to one’s portfolio. EIG has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed estimates in three of the last reported quarter...
Is Bank7 (BSVN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
American Assets Trust (AAT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MINT
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $193.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.0% decrease week over week (from 97,540,000 to 95,580,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHG
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHG ETF (Symbol: SCHG) where we have detected an approximate $119.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 240,150,000 to 242,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Carnival (CCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Carnival (CCL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
IJK, AXON, SCI, FIVE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) where we have detected an approximate $132.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 100,350,000 to 102,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJK, in trading today Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) is up about 1.4%, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) is off about 0.3%, and Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: American International Group, Hanover Insurance Group and Community Bank System
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG), and Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/29/22, Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 12/30/22, and Community Bank System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/10/23. As a percentage of AIG's recent stock price of $62.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of American International Group Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when AIG shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for THG to open 0.58% lower in price and for CBU to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.
Will Limoneira (LMNR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Limoneira (LMNR), which belongs to the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadence Bank, United Community Banks and RenaissanceRe Holdings
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/3/23, United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/5/23, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of CADE's recent stock price of $25.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Cadence Bank to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CADE shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for UCBI to open 0.62% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
