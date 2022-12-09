ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH
1808Delaware

Governor Announces New Master Plan For The Ohio Expo Center

There is a sense of ownership and pride that many Delaware Countians and other Ohioans have for the Ohio State Fair, that staple of mid to late summer entertainment and fun. In the coming years, that event may well be taking on a new look as a new Master Plan has been adopted for its home, the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
scenicstates.com

9 Beautiful Waterfalls in Maryland Worth Seeing

Among all wonders of nature, waterfalls in Maryland are among my favorites. I’m a passionate hiker and I just love to walk in nature, no matter the destination. My best friend on the other hand has to know that at the end of a strenuous trail there’s something truly breathtaking to look at or snap a photo at.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to sign up for Ohio Liquor’s winter lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is hosting a lottery this week for a chance to win rare bottles of bourbon. The winter lottery opened Monday running through Dec. 19, and is open to any Ohio resident who is of legal drinking age and has a valid Ohio driver’s license or […]
OHIO STATE
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck

Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
scenicstates.com

10 Scenic Lakes in Kentucky with Hiking & Boating

If you love a day at the lake, you’ve probably heard of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, but there’s even more to the lakes in Kentucky outside of Land Between the Lakes. Growing up I loved the seaside for the endless fun and gorgeous scenery, but now I find myself appreciating a peaceful weekend at the lake more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s sleigh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen while he was spreading holiday cheer. Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman sentenced for sending drug-soaked papers to Ohio prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A South African woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to sending drugs via legal documents to Ohio prisoners. Tanya Baird, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty in June to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute K2.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How the Respect for Marriage Act will affect Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill protecting the legitimacy of interracial and same-sex marriage was signed into law on Tuesday. However, existing Ohio statutes and constitutional amendments could still be a burden and a barrier for some couples. President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act after the legislation passed 61-36 in the Senate […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy