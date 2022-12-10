Read full article on original website
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/8 and Beyond
The holiday season is in full effect! Get ready for all the markets and late fall/early winter events popping up! So whether you’re looking from a winter-themed experience or want to catch an awesome show, this coming weekend is ready with some excellent events!. It’s feeling a little more...
Review: Itzhak Perlman and Klezmer Fill Symphony Center with Tradition and Joy
Bands playing klezmer, the distinctly Jewish and mostly joyous music genre, get to play on many stages. Add Itzhak Perlman—one of the great concert violinists of our era—and you get the stage at Chicago’s Symphony Center. The 77-year-old Perlman was the big draw for the concert performed...
Review: Brandon Goldberg is Phenomenal in Chicago Jazz Orchestra’s A Musical Tribute to Charlie Brown Christmas
The Chicago Jazz Orchestra gave this child of the sixties a wonderful chance to reminisce with A Musical Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas. They brought some nostalgia to the Chicago Fine Arts Building’s Studebaker Theater on Sunday afternoon. Vince Guaraldi scored the music to this classic television special,...
Review: Countertenor Mobley Hits the High Notes as Music of the Baroque Guest Soloist
Reginald Mobley is a world-renowned countertenor. If you did not know this in advance, you might be surprised when he begins to sing in crystalline high notes, in a range comparable to the mezzo-soprano or contralto in the female voice. Mobley’s immense talent has him in high demand as a...
Review: Lookingglass Theatre Returns with The Steadfast Tin Soldier, a Weighty Holiday Fable Filled with Wonder
For all the theater I’ve attended in Chicago—since childhood, really—I’m slightly embarrassed to admit that this weekend marked my first visit to Michigan Avenue’s Lookingglass Theatre, the 35-year-old ensemble company that marks a lofty few accomplishments, including one Tony as Best Regional Theatre and others for its creative teams and productions. Like several other companies around town, Lookingglass has its own holiday tradition, a compact but robust 60-minute production of a Hans Christian Andersen story, The Steadfast Tin Soldier. Lookingglass has been performing this dialogue-free drama created by Mary Zimmerman since 2018 (streaming a version in 2020), and it’s no wonder this gem of a presentation is, as they correctly call it in their marketing materials, a “beloved Chicago holiday tradition.”
Dialogs: Patti Smith, a Woman of Depth, Artistry, and Love for Humanity, Lights up the Music Box
When I hear the name Patti Smith, so many images are conjured in my mind. The 1970s at Club 950, No Exit, and Neo were teeming with people sporting mohawks and clothes held together by safety pins. The music was loud, angry, and confrontational. I was terrified of this “new wave.” One voice stood out for me singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” The Catholic girl in me was genuinely shocked but I could not turn away. Smith’s album, Horses, was released in 1975 but I didn’t hear it until I left for college. I have followed her career for over 40 years and still look to her as an example of an artist living their truth. Patti Smith has released a new book called A Book of Days, which displays photographs from her life as an artist, musician, wife, and mother. She appeared at the Music Box Theatre yesterday as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall series,
Review: Chicago in the Rearview, Plains in Our Hearts
It’s official, y’all: Plains, the collaboration between Jess Williamson and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, came into Chicago’ the Vic like a cannonball and none of us will ever be the same. What’s not official is the fact that I may or may not make another great Plains pun sometime later in this review, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.
Review: Love, Charlie Chronicles the Life, Work and Obsessions of Chicago’s Charlie Trotter
The opening scene of this Charlie Trotter documentary is a bit of a giveaway about the man whose food we loved (if we could afford it). During the sound check for an interview, he says, “My name is Charlie Trotter of Charlie Trotter’s Restaurant in Chicago.” And he asks that he not be recorded when he says, “My philosophy is that if it wasn’t for the customers and the employees, the restaurant business would be the greatest business in the world. And basically, I hate people.”
Review: Le Comte Ory Is a Beautifully Staged and Magnificently Sung Romp by Lyric Opera
Rossini’s Le Comte Ory is my second French-language opera within a week. Verdi’s Don Carlos is also at the Lyric. Le Comte Ory is considerably more lighthearted and is in the bel canto style that requires Herculean singing skills and comic touch. This presentation was a delightful change and showcased the talent of tenor Lawrence Brownlee as the libidinous Count Ory. Coloratura soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Countess Adèle is nothing less than astonishing. This production is directed by Kathleen Smith Belcher, who also led the 2021 version of The Magic Flute. As with Mozart’s whimsical opera, Smith Belcher has a keen gift for comedic and quirky touches that levels up the production. The Lyric orchestra is conducted by Music Director Enrique Mazzola with his usual verve and brilliance.
Review: Like the Restaurant Culture it Aims to Skewer, The Menu Is More Style than Substance
I haven’t been lucky enough to manage a seat at Alinea, Chicago’s only three-star Michelin restaurant, but friends who’ve been still talk about the experience years later. They remember the creative plating, the inventive courses, the tastes and textures unlike any other restaurant can create. And it’s true, there are people who live for this stuff, whose entire personalities are built around their love of celebrity chefs and once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences (sort of like movie people, maybe). This world of elite chefs and their groupies is the jumping-off point for The Menu, directed by Mark Mylod (most recently at the helm of “Succession”) and co-written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy (who’s penned more than a few episodes of “Succession”), as an eclectic group of patrons heads to an isolated island for the chance to dine at the most revered restaurant in the world.
Last Minute Plans: Dan Ozzi Is A “Sellout” At Gman Tavern
Music critic Dan Ozzi is well known for his sharp insight and even sharper wit in his writing. So I was excited about his decision to tackle a topic largely foreign to today’s music fans—the notion of a musician “selling out” is a bit of a quaint notion these days—in his latest book Sellout.
Review: A Soldier in the Struggle: Daring to Struggle, Daring to Win, by Helen Shiller
Helen Shiller—a longtime radical activist and the new alderman in Chicago’s 46th ward—turned 40 on November 24, 1987. Two days later, she went to City Hall for an 11am meeting with the man who was something of a mentor to her, Harold Washington, the city’s first Black mayor. She writes, “As I entered the main entrance to the mayor’s office on the fifth floor of city hall, all hell seemed to break loose.”
Comments / 0