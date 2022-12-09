Read full article on original website
Williston needs your help preparing for the oncoming snowstorm
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Williston needs your help in order to prepare for the winter storm coming over the next few days. According to forecasts, the most recent winter storm is expected to bring six to 14 inches of snow to the area in between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning. Before it […]
Names released in shooting involving Williston Police early Friday morning
UPDATE: 12/12/2022, 7:20 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The name of the man involved in the Williston shooting early Friday morning has been released as Eric Obregon. According to a news release, the names of the officers involved have also been released as Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton. As a part of the Williston Police […]
kfgo.com
Man charged after shootout with Williston police
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 30-year-old man is facing felony gun charges after a shootout with Williston police early Friday morning. According to police, officers saw a vehicle blocking traffic at an intersection and when they approached, the man ran. The man and officers exchanged gunfire, and the man was hit in the leg.
KFYR-TV
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A principal in a Williston elementary school has been on paid leave since October. This week, the school board voted to consider discharging him. Dr. Robert Smith is not a new face to the Williston Basin School District. He has been a principal at Round Prairie and Garden Valley for several years. Holly Radke has kids attending Round Prairie and called him an amazing principal.
KFYR-TV
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston daycare provider was found guilty five months ago of harming a baby. On Thursday, she was in court for sentencing. In March of 2019, Corey Gardner, an unlicensed daycare provider, was arrested for child abuse. Police say a two-month-old baby in her care had sustained several injuries including brain bleeding, lack of oxygen to the brain and bone fractures. A jury found Gardner guilty in July, pushing assistant state’s attorney Nathan Madden to request the maximum sentence of 10 years.
