Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experiencefamilyfunpa.comSugarloaf Township, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Related
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
local21news.com
'C'mon Down!' Bob Barker celebrates 99th birthday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Legendary game show host Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday!. Barker who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until 2007, is also a well-known animal rights activist. Before hosting The Price is Right, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences from...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Southern Columbia responds to controversy
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
wvia.org
WVIA announces documentary film chronicling 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers
PITTSTON, Pa. – WVIA has announced its next original documentary film will chronicle the 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers as they chase a PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc.) record sixth consecutive state championship. Award-winning WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli will tell the story of their season...
wkok.com
DJ Mike Toomey Announces Candidacy for Local Court Judge
SUNBURY – District Justice Mike Toomey has announced his candidacy for Common Pleas Court Judge in Northumberland County. Toomey in his announcement says, “I have the experience and qualifications to best serve the people as their Judge. I feel I am the most qualified candidate based on my life’s experience as a prosecutor, veteran and Magisterial District Judge.”
wkok.com
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
FOX43.com
Stolen van with baby recovered in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say they recovered a van that was stolen with a 4-month-old child inside in Harrisburg on Saturday night. On Saturday, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle stolen while it was left running and unattended.
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Community mourns loss of fallen firefighters
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County is moving forward Friday night at the same time a community is mourning the tragic loss. The fire happened in West Penn Township, Wednesday afternoon. The loss of the two firefighters has really touched the […]
Vanilla Ice to headline Bloomsburg Fair show
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Some of the biggest musical stars of the 1990s are headed to the Bloomsburg Fair next fall. "I love the 90s" will feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, All 4 One, and Color Me Badd at the Weis Markets Grandstand Stage. The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Vanilla Ice's debut album, "To the Extreme," rocketed the hip hop...
Attempted homicide charge in the balance for Little League museum crasher
Williamsport, Pa. — An attempted homicide is under dispute in the case of the woman accused of driving her minivan into the Little League World Series museum in July. President Judge Nancy Butts is deliberating a recent appeal to amend the criminal charge of attempted homicide Theresa Salazar, 57, is facing in the crash, to decide whether or not Salazar possessed the intent to kill. Chief public defender Nicole Spring,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
WOLF
Mostly Mutts Dog Rescue in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A no-kill dog shelter in Sunbury needs your support!. For the last 22 years, Mostly Mutts has been taking in dozens of dogs and cats - but this comes at a price. Shelter volunteers have set up many fundraising activities in the upcoming weeks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Comments / 0