Indecent Exposer At Large After Being Chased Away By 66-Year-Old Virginia Woman: Police
Police say that a Peeping Tom who exposed himself to a 66-year-old woman multiple times over the course of several days at her Virginia condo complex remains at large days after targeting his victim.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Stratford Condominiums …
WJLA
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
fox5dc.com
Man guilty of threatening mother, daughter at gunpoint in DC road rage case
WASHINGTON - A 36-year-old D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges after authorities say he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint during a road rage incident while sitting in traffic over four years ago. Police say on April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams began honking his horn at...
8 Months Pregnant: Suspect police say killed pregnant woman, store clerk denied bail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 9, 2022. Three days after the decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in a Silver Spring apartment building, Montgomery County prosecutors say they will be seeking justice for the woman and her unborn child.
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
14-year-old boys charged in carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two boys face charges after they carjacked a rideshare driver at gunpoint in Temple Hills on Saturday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the 14-year-old boys got into the car in the 6400 block of Gifford Dr. around 12:20 p.m. The driver told investigators […]
Driver Was Heading To Work When He Died In Fairfax Crash: Family
The 19-year-old driver killed in a Fairfax County crash last week was on his way to work, those who knew him said.David Mendez Hernandez was driving a 2007 Nissan 350Z northbound on Prosperity Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a tractor trailer around 7 a.m. on Tue…
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting
One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
Police: Man threatened to burn down bar, returned with BB gun after not served in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE - A 62-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to burn down a Glen Burnie bar because he was refused service Friday evening.Curtiss Franklin Nance, from Linthicum Heights, returned to the bar with a rifle, which turned out to be a BB gun.Officers responded to Parsley's Pub after the man entered the bar and was refused to be served.The man then allegedly said, "we will see if any of you get out of here alive." An employee escorted him out, and in the parking lot, police said he threatened to burn down the establishment. According to reports, he left and returned with a BB gun that, at first, appeared to have looked like a rifle.
Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
‘They Had Enough For A Stop’: Former MPD Sergeant Testifies In Defense Of Officer Charged With Second Degree Murder
Sometimes, according to retired police sergeant John Brennan, being a good police officer means you might have to break the rules a little. “I don’t know an officer that could go a week on the street and follow [MPD’s General Orders] entirely,” Brennan told a jury last week, referring to the list of policies that govern behavior at the Metropolitan Police Department.
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
Cash Reward Offered After Triple Stabbing In Langley Park Parking Lot
Police have released photos of a suspect in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred in a Langley Park parking lot over the weekend in an attempt to identify them, authorities say. The suspect allegedly stabbed three victims in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of University Boulevard...
