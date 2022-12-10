ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VA

fox5dc.com

Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Man threatened to burn down bar, returned with BB gun after not served in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE - A 62-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to burn down a Glen Burnie bar because he was refused service Friday evening.Curtiss Franklin Nance, from Linthicum Heights, returned to the bar with a rifle, which turned out to be a BB gun.Officers responded to Parsley's Pub after the man entered the bar and was refused to be served.The man then allegedly said, "we will see if any of you get out of here alive." An employee escorted him out, and in the parking lot, police said he threatened to burn down the establishment. According to reports, he left and returned with a BB gun that, at first, appeared to have looked like a rifle.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

‘They Had Enough For A Stop’: Former MPD Sergeant Testifies In Defense Of Officer Charged With Second Degree Murder

Sometimes, according to retired police sergeant John Brennan, being a good police officer means you might have to break the rules a little. “I don’t know an officer that could go a week on the street and follow [MPD’s General Orders] entirely,” Brennan told a jury last week, referring to the list of policies that govern behavior at the Metropolitan Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC

