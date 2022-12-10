Read full article on original website
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers throughout the Las Vegas valley
Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed in on what they saw. Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers …. Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now...
knpr
What to know today: Dec. 12, 2022
The Boston Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in a matchup of division leaders Sunday. The Knights finished up their three game homestand with one win, and they now head off to play at Winnipeg tomorrow. Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful...
8newsnow.com
Vehicle thefts surge in Las Vegas valley, up 20% compared to last year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the month of November Las Vegas police received 825 reports of stolen vehicles, in October, there were 934 reports, according to data released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said vehicle thefts are up nearly 20% in the Las Vegas valley when compared...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Dec. 10, 2022
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Dec. 10, 2022 5:20 p.m. Official accused of luggage thefts no longer an employee, …. Sam Brinton, the Department of Energy (DOE) official accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport, is no longer employed by the agency, according to a statement released on Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
Lee Canyon welcomes 11 inches of fresh snow from Sunday’s storm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon says the area welcomed 11 inches of fresh snow from a storm on Sunday. According to Lee Canyon, Sunday’s storm delivered 11 inches of snow in the base area with higher elevations, like the top of the Bluebird lift, receiving more. Lee...
Airbnb to crack down on unauthorized NYE parties in Las Vegas
Airbnb plans to ban certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in Las Vegas and throughout the country.
8newsnow.com
Remarkable Women nominations recognize women in Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since late 2019, Nexstar and 8 News Now have been recognizing amazing women in the community. Among the nominees on this year’s list, is Kathleen Miller, who opened a faith-based house for homeless teens and women who are pregnant or have young children. “They...
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
Fox5 KVVU
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say. Two unrestrained toddlers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said. A’s future home will be decided in 2023. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM UTC. Time...
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las Vegas
Celebrate Christmas in the middle of the desert!Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Christmas time in Las Vegas is a unique and exciting experience. The city, known for its vibrant nightlife and endless entertainment options, transforms into a winter wonderland with festive decorations and special events.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Enterprise, NV
Enterprise is a township in Las Vegas that was established in December 1996. It covers an area of 46.51 square miles. Enterprise is in Clark County, Nevada, within Las Vegas Valley, where the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is. The area is well-known for its high-end hotels and gambling establishments. Fortunately,...
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley apartment Friday morning and attempting to steal an AR-15 during a private party gun sale, according to police. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley...
Over 500 flights delayed at Harry Reid Airport due to weather
Harry Reid International Airport is seeing delays averaging 86 minutes due to low ceilings, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
KTNV
LAS airport reporting nearly 2 hour delays due to weather
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is reporting delays of flights Sunday afternoon. Officials say delays could be up to an hour and 30 minutes. "Passengers have to check with their airlines respectively," airport officials said.
Two kids killed in NLV crash; Impairment suspected
Two young children were killed, and two women were seriously hurt after a crash in North Las Vegas Sunday night. It happened just after 9pm near Lone Mountain and Clayton. Speed and impairment are thought t be the main factors in the crash.
The Jewish Press
Where The Old Country Meets Vegas
Sun-Thur 5-10pm, Friday 11-2pm 3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102. One can argue some of the greatest traditions to come out of Judaism were formed during its time in the desert. One could easily point to the awe-inspiring circumstances that surrounded the creation of matzah: the edible symbol of the miraculous deliverance of a people freed from their bondage by an awe-inspiring G-d. The Jews prepared this special bread, their G-d having already incited and provoked Pharoah in every way possible. Yet for their oppressors, the darkest hour was yet to come; and what would be darkness for some would give way to be the revelation of light for others.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas business asking for public’s help finding stolen trailer
A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside. Only on 8: Las Vegas business asking for public’s …. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s...
