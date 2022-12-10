ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knpr

What to know today: Dec. 12, 2022

The Boston Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in a matchup of division leaders Sunday. The Knights finished up their three game homestand with one win, and they now head off to play at Winnipeg tomorrow. Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Vehicle thefts surge in Las Vegas valley, up 20% compared to last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the month of November Las Vegas police received 825 reports of stolen vehicles, in October, there were 934 reports, according to data released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said vehicle thefts are up nearly 20% in the Las Vegas valley when compared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?

KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Dec. 10, 2022

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Dec. 10, 2022 5:20 p.m. Official accused of luggage thefts no longer an employee, …. Sam Brinton, the Department of Energy (DOE) official accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport, is no longer employed by the agency, according to a statement released on Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remarkable Women nominations recognize women in Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since late 2019, Nexstar and 8 News Now have been recognizing amazing women in the community. Among the nominees on this year’s list, is Kathleen Miller, who opened a faith-based house for homeless teens and women who are pregnant or have young children. “They...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nick Davies

Celebrating Christmas Time In Las Vegas

Celebrate Christmas in the middle of the desert!Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Christmas time in Las Vegas is a unique and exciting experience. The city, known for its vibrant nightlife and endless entertainment options, transforms into a winter wonderland with festive decorations and special events.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Enterprise, NV

Enterprise is a township in Las Vegas that was established in December 1996. It covers an area of 46.51 square miles. Enterprise is in Clark County, Nevada, within Las Vegas Valley, where the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is. The area is well-known for its high-end hotels and gambling establishments. Fortunately,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Jewish Press

Where The Old Country Meets Vegas

Sun-Thur 5-10pm, Friday 11-2pm 3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102. One can argue some of the greatest traditions to come out of Judaism were formed during its time in the desert. One could easily point to the awe-inspiring circumstances that surrounded the creation of matzah: the edible symbol of the miraculous deliverance of a people freed from their bondage by an awe-inspiring G-d. The Jews prepared this special bread, their G-d having already incited and provoked Pharoah in every way possible. Yet for their oppressors, the darkest hour was yet to come; and what would be darkness for some would give way to be the revelation of light for others.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy