County FB delegates attend meeting
New policies were adopted and awards were presented at the 104th annual Farm Bureau meeting in Manhattan December 4 and 5. Jay Evans, Michelle Hilderbrand, Kyle Rennie and Greg Mowdy represented Cherokee County at the meeting. The policies adopted at the meeting will now become the organization’s road map for the 2023 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, medical marijuana and…
Eight local nonprofits receive donations from “First Community Church”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it “perfect holiday season timing” for eight local nonprofits. Officials with “First Community Church” in Joplin presented each with undisclosed amounts of money during a special reception. Its charitable trust makes this possible every year. It was founded in 1983. Those...
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class at Park School held an art auction to raise funds for the Foster Closet Cooperative. The students raised over $1,145 this year, the fourth year of the program. Some of the art sold for as much as $125. Every student in the class had an art entry. All of the proceeds from the art sale will go to buy toys for the Foster Closet in Columbus. Each of the…
Upcoming dedication ceremony at “Spiva Park”
JOPLIN, Mo. — An upcoming dedication ceremony will celebrate an unearthed piece of history in Joplin’s Spiva Park. A mineral bed dating back to 1966 was recently discovered in the park by George A. Spiva’s own grandson. It was during a clean-up effort back in May of...
Jennifer Reeves
Jennifer Rene Reeves, 40, of Columbus died November 27, 2022 at the University Medical Center in Columbia, Mo. after a courageous battle. Born November 11, 1982, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Larry “Sonny” Reeves and Sue (Reed) Reeves Gordon of Joplin, Mo. Her father preceded her in death. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Doris Wood, uncle, Jeff Reed and a nephew, Miles Bresee.
Robert Shaver
Robert “Bob” Shaver, 70, of Columbus, died December 5, 2022, from injures received in a vehicle accident in Pittsburg. Born May 31, 1952, in Hallowell, Bob was the son of Cecil Ray and Charlene M. Crain. They preceded him in death. Bob was also preceded in death by a brother Charles R. Shaver.
December 13: Boost Your Business
The Healthy Bourbon County Team center is hosting an event, Boost Local Business, that will be held at Healthy Bourbon County Action Teams’ office at 104 National Avenue on December 13 at 6 p.m. The event is to help local business owners learn of the resources available to them.
Carthage Corporation announces newest CEO hire
CARTHAGE, Mo. - For the first time in the long history of the Carthage Economic Development Corporation, the board has hired a Chief Executive Officer. The Carthage Economic Development Corporation announced today that it has hired Jeff Meredith to serve as its first CEO. The board says Jeff is an...
Edna Powers
Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
Randy Rakestraw, Sr. Pittsburg
Randy Lee Rakestraw Sr. 60, of Pittsburg, died 4:38p p.m. Friday December 9, 2022, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg following an illness. Born February 17, 1962 in Port Hueneme, Calif., Randy was the son of Carl Lee and Mary Louise (Mitchell) Rakestraw. They preceded him in death. Randy...
Jerry Judy
Jerry Lee Judy, 78, of Columbus died Monday December 5, 2022. Born July 27, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Ark. Jerry was the son of Clyde and Brunetta Judy. They preceded him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by brothers Basil Judy and Bill Judy, a sister Bruna Adamson (Judy) and granddaughter Chelsea Judy.
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
Mercy Columbus adding new PT building
Expanding their footprint in the Columbus community the Maude Norton Hospital Board has purchased the property at 310 North Kansas with the intention of demolishing the structures and having the land available for parking or future expansion. The expansion is expected to add parking for the planned physical therapy (PT) facility currently being planned. The PT building is being built across…
John Sanders, Jr.
John Hiarm Sanders, Jr., 90, of Miami, Okla., died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Integris in Miami Hospital in Miami, Okla. Born March 30, 1932 in Milan, Mo., John was the son of John H. and Hazel K. (Simpson) Sanders, Sr. They preceded him in death. John was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy A. Sanders John had lived in Miami, Okla. area since 1995 moving from Springfield, Mo. He graduated from Milan High School in 1950. He served in the United States Army during Korean Conflict.
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
Lost dog unites community, inspires acts of kindness
Supervet veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick said, “People don’t get the big picture – animals matter, people matter, and animals in the lives of people matter.” Dr. Fitzpatrick has obviously never been to southeast Kansas because the residents of Frontenac and Pittsburg definitely do get the big picture. Friday, November 18, marked the beginning of a harrowing four-day ordeal for an 11-year-old boxer named Annie and her human dad, Chris Hagman. The experience could quite possibly have had a heartbreaking conclusion for Annie and Hagman if it hadn’t been for some amazing folks in and around Frontenac and Pittsburg who came together to rally around a stranger in need.
4th Annual Biker Bowl at 4th Street Bowl
JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of bikers spent their morning bowling for a good cause. Eight biker groups from the Four States made it to “Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl” in Joplin for the “4th Annual Biker Bowl” tournament. It’s hosted each year by...
