Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO