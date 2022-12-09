Read full article on original website
Canadian head coach Chris Koetting speaks on loss in state semifinals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The football season in the panhandle is officially over after the Canadian Wildcats fell Friday night in the state semifinals. One point stood between the Wildcats and a trip to Dallas. After the heartbreaking loss, head coach Chris Koetting made sure to praise his team for everything they accomplished this season.
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
Hawley, Albany, Westbrook and Loraine head to AT&T with state on their minds
Four Big Country schools are headed to Arlington to play for Texas high school football state championships. The Hawley Beacats and head coach Mitch Ables return to the Class 2A Division I championship game for the second year in a row. The Bearcats rolled through the playoffs. They won their five games by an average score of 51-7. State power Refugio is next for Hawley. Refurgio enters the game as the second ranked team in the state. They beat a top-five teams in the quarters and semis. Hawley is at the top of the Class 2A Division I Harris Ratings. Hawley and Refugio open the day on Thursday with an 11 a.m. kickoff.
UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information
The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
Barbadilla: the Giant Armadillo in Buffalo Gap, Texas
What’s the dillo with this Texas roadside attraction? It’s Barbadilla: the Giant Armadillo in Buffalo Gap, Texas. Barbadilla is a 30-foot-long metal armadillo sculpture that has stood outside Perini Ranch Steakhouse since 2009. Designed by sculptor Joe Barrington of Red Star Studio in Throckmorton, Texas, Barbadilla is a much-loved attraction that beckons road trippers to stop for a selfie, and a steak. It’s so loved it was even named one of “Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions” by Texas Monthly.
Thunderstorms Expected Tonight
Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
PLEASE HELP: This veteran has no family to attend his burial in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene. U.S. Air Force Veteran Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Steven Liszkai will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16. TSgt has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking […]
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
‘I have never seen anything like this before,’: TSTC begins a tradition, students leave legacy on wind turbine
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas State Technical College Wind Energy Technology department has started a new tradition. From now on, every graduating student will forever leave their mark, literally. Each student will sign the wind turbine that is on permanent display in front of the Wind Energy Technology building. Russell Benson, an instructor, wanted […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Crime Reports: Shooting reported in downtown Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal MischiefA criminal mischief report was taken in […]
Tornado Warning in Coleman County Until 5:15 am
THE WARNINGS ARE NO LONGER IN EFFECT (12/13/22) AT 449 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR ECHO, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF COLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... BURKETT AROUND 505 AM CST. CROSS CUT AROUND 515 AM CST. CROSS PLAINS AROUND 520 AM CST.
Liquidation warehouse offers deep discounts for North Texans ahead of the holidays
DALLAS - In the holiday home stretch when store inventory can be low, there's a North Texas-based warehouse where the shelves are stocked to the ceiling, and the prices are slashed. Paul Stansbury is the CEO of lotsofauctions.com, the online savings site where consumers set the price when they bid...
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
Abilene Police asking for public's help in finding missing woman
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Janie Ledezma has been found and will be reunited with family, according to Abilene Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old woman reported missing. According to the APD, Janie Ledezma was last seen in the area...
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
