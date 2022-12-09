I’ve been singing the praises of Kimberly Akimbo for some time now—of how the quiet musical’s continuation of Stephen Sondheim’s subtle, nuanced take on the form is undoubtedly the best new work I’ve seen in some time. To think that just one door down, on that tiny Shubert Alley between 44th and 45th Street, another song-and-dance show opened that glorifies the form’s other virtues—the razzle-dazzle ones that have us doing high kicks in our living room—is almost unbearably good. And yet here comes Some Like It Hot, blazing a three-alarm fire with charm and wit to remind us of the joys that beautiful people, electric performances, exciting choreography and foot-stomping, finger-snapping, neck-pulsing music can inspire.

