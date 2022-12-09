Read full article on original website
Related
theatrely.com
SOME LIKE IT HOT Sets the Jazz Age Ablaze — Review
I’ve been singing the praises of Kimberly Akimbo for some time now—of how the quiet musical’s continuation of Stephen Sondheim’s subtle, nuanced take on the form is undoubtedly the best new work I’ve seen in some time. To think that just one door down, on that tiny Shubert Alley between 44th and 45th Street, another song-and-dance show opened that glorifies the form’s other virtues—the razzle-dazzle ones that have us doing high kicks in our living room—is almost unbearably good. And yet here comes Some Like It Hot, blazing a three-alarm fire with charm and wit to remind us of the joys that beautiful people, electric performances, exciting choreography and foot-stomping, finger-snapping, neck-pulsing music can inspire.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
theatrely.com
Latoya Edwards, Lauren Marcus, James Jackson Jr., More Join WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast
These folks better watch out! Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s White Girl in Danger, starting previews March 14, 2023, at the Tony Kiser Theater. The Second Stage Theater and Vineyard Theatre co-production will star Liz Lark Brown as Diane W/Barbara W/Judith W,...
‘Kindred’ Bungles Everything Beautiful About Octavia E. Butler’s Sci-Fi Masterpiece
Octavia E. Butler didn’t live to see any of her seminal science fiction works transition from page to screen. Still, after her untimely death in 2006, at age 58, her legacy has only grown in influence and import; her Afro-futuristic touches and subversions of the classically white male sci-fi canon continue to be themselves canonized. Which is why it’s a bit surprising that it’s taken this long for one of her classic books to be adapted—and extra disappointing that it’s such a misfire.Kindred is one of the most highly regarded and widely read books in Butler’s oeuvre, in part because...
American bride goes viral for family's 'surreal' reaction to her Indian wedding attire
A video of an American bride greeting her family before her wedding ceremony in India has gone viral with 12 million views on Instagram. Another video with her parents has gotten 5 million views.
Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
theatrely.com
Theatrely's Best of 2022
2022 was the first full year back of live theatre since the pandemic shut down our industry. Over the past 12 months, the Theatrely team has spent countless nights (and matinees!!!) covering hundreds of productions from right here in Midtown Manhattan to international tours across the globe. Editor-in-Chief Kobi Kassal and Chief Critic Juan A. Ramírez sat down and chose their picks for the best of this past year.
Comments / 0