MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
In a small Russian town, a pensioner's street art denounces Ukraine conflict
BOROVSK, Russia, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Over 20 years, Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, some 70 miles (115 km) southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv's air defence systems shoot down 10 Russian drones
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
U.S. launches space force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
The United States military launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday amid rising missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.
Journalist Andy Greenwald on His New Book “Tracers In the Dark,” Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX
To read journalist Andy Greenwald’s new book Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency is to be immersed in a particular corner of crime and punishment. Greenwald, who’s been writing about hackers, cryptocurrency and the dark web for years, expertly chronicles the efforts of law enforcement to use information on the blockchain to track down suspects in a host of criminal cases.
13 Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv as U.S. Mulls Sending Patriot Defense System
Thirteen drones were blasted out of the sky over Kyiv on Wednesday in Russia’s latest airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. Two administrative buildings were damaged in the raid but there have been no immediate reports of injuries. Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Iranian-built Shahed drones were shot down, with explosions reported in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district. Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said the attack had been launched in the dark to make it difficult for the drones to be shot down, but the “air defenses worked well.” It comes as officials in Washington, D.C. consider supplying Ukraine with the sophisticated Patriot air defense system after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked for more advanced weapons to protect his citizens. Russian officials warn that such a move will be viewed by the Kremlin as an escalation of the conflict.Read it at Reuters
China Covid cases spiral out of control as Beijing gives up tracking asymptomatic infections
Covid-19 infections in China are spiking just a week after the Xi Jinping administration watered down the lockdown curbs, even as Beijing announced it will stop tracking asymptomatic cases.The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the country is faced with “very tough and difficult” times ahead amid reports of China’s health infrastructure crumbling under the rising tally of seriously ill patients at hospitals in Beijing, indicating a surge in infections."It’s always very difficult for any country coming out of a situation where you’ve had very, very tight controls," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in Geneva on Tuesday, adding that the...
Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A three-judge panel will decide on Wednesday whether four suspects charged and arrested in a fraud scandal rocking the European Parliament will stay in detention during the investigation or can be set free.
Convicted Bali bomb maker apologises to victims' families
LAMONGAN, Indonesia Dec 14 (Reuters) - An Indonesian bomb maker convicted for his role in the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub attacks has apologised to the victims' families, after his release from prison was met with outrage in Australia.
China says tracking Covid cases 'impossible' as infections soar
China's top health body said Wednesday the true scale of coronavirus infections in the country is now "impossible" to track, with officials warning cases are rising rapidly in Beijing after the government abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. But those numbers no longer reflected reality because testing is no longer required for much of the country, China's National Health Commission (NHC) acknowledged on Wednesday.
