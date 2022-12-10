Read full article on original website
Related
Cherokee Nation, Jay Public Schools sign agreement allowing tribe to build homes on 10 acres of acquired school property
News Release Cherokee Nation The Cherokee Nation is partnering with Jay Public Schools to acquire 10 acres of school property to build affordable homes for tribal citizens. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jay Public Schools board of ...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
News On 6
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion
Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
KOKI FOX 23
Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run
TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
cherokeephoenix.org
Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate
MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
Tickets For ‘Hamilton’ At Tulsa PAC Go On Sale Monday
Tickets for "Hamilton" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center go on sale to the public Monday morning. Tickets will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. and start at $49 dollars. There is a limit of nine tickets per account. The PAC box office and the Celebrity Attractions website are the...
mvskokemedia.com
Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv receives standing ovation after NCA 22-142 passes unanimously
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv honor guard was adopted into legislation and held its first meeting on Nov. 19. According to the Language Department, “Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv” translates to the “Indian women’s army.” The Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv honor guard is the first all-women’s honor guard in the five “civilized” tribes and is backed by Tribal legislation.
wglt.org
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
EPA filling Broken Arrow radioactive site with clay
The EPA is investigating a former landfill in Broken Arrow for radioactive material. The site is near Kenosha and 219th near Tractor Supply.
natureworldnews.com
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
YAHOO!
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
Tulsa civil rights attorney faces lawsuit from former firm partner over credit card debt
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa civil rights attorney — known for his work for Justice for Greenwood — Demario Solomon Simmons is facing his own legal battles. He is being sued by his former law firm partner. The lawsuit, filed in September, states that he owes thousands of dollars in credit card debt.
KOKI FOX 23
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
Comments / 0