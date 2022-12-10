ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

KTUL

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage

Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Route Fifty

With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal

The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run

TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate

MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv receives standing ovation after NCA 22-142 passes unanimously

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv honor guard was adopted into legislation and held its first meeting on Nov. 19. According to the Language Department, “Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv” translates to the “Indian women’s army.” The Este Cate Hoktvke Suletawv honor guard is the first all-women’s honor guard in the five “civilized” tribes and is backed by Tribal legislation.
OKMULGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK

