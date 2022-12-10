Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Costco Announces Opening of New StoreBryan DijkhuizenRoseville, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Guest editorial: 2 million and counting as Wreath Laying Ceremony approaches
Wreaths Across America will hold Auburn’s eighth annual Wreath Laying Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. at the New Auburn Cemetery, 1040 Collins Dr. WAA is a nationwide all-volunteer organization with a mission to remember our military by connecting with families and friends of the fallen to keep their memories alive all year long. When a wreath is placed upon the gravesite of a military member, each volunteer will call out their name.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Indecent exposure, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 3. Guy Thomas Knack, 61, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on suspicion of indecent exposure in the 5500 block of Ivywood Court...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony exceeds expectations
The rescheduled Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8 gave many community members more than they expected at Beermann Plaza. “I thought I was going to show up and see a few vendors and a tree lit up but it was so much more,” said Lincoln resident Lynette Padillo. Padillo attended the ceremony with her husband and her daughter, who moved into the area a year ago. “I feel like I’m in a movie. I’m a little teary-eyed by seeing how much of the community came to celebrate and how beautiful downtown is.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Children safe after car they were in was stolen in Roseville
A car was stolen Saturday morning with two children inside at a Roseville gas station and one of the children called 9-1-1 about 23 minutes later to say they were safe and the suspect had fled the car on foot. That’s according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post Saturday....
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax girls soccer off to dominant start
Colfax High School girls soccer coach Kara Diederichs couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the season. The Falcons are off to a 4-0-1 record, outscoring their opponents 30-3 in the process. The Falcons began Pioneer Valley League play Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory over Sutter. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom pulls out big win over St. Mary's, 61-57
Much like the Folsom/De La Salle football games used to be one-sided but now the teams can be considered rivals, the evolution of the Folsom/ St. Mary’s girls’ basketball games/teams can be defined in the same way. Saturday in the championship game of the Folsom-Vista Winter Classic, Folsom...
Comments / 0