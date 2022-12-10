I grew up in church. I went to church camp. I did youth group. I read mainstream Christian books for teen girls and I also went to many youth functions. Needless to say - I have heard many purity and modesty talks in my time. I have heard a few that were done well but unfortunately, the ones that I remember are the ones that were harmful to me as a young girl and to the guys around me. The conversations about dating, purity, and modesty were often handled poorly by mainstream Christian media.

