ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Formula Feeding Raises Odds for Anemia in Very 'Preemie' Babies

TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Babies born prematurely who are fed formula may need iron supplementation like their breastfed counterparts, new research suggests. “Just because a baby is on iron-rich formula, we should not assume all of their iron needs are being met, since iron from the formula may not have the same absorption as iron from breast milk,” said researcher Grace Power. She is a third-year medical student at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada. ...
theodysseyonline.com

the church needs to understand that modesty is not about hiding our bodies

I grew up in church. I went to church camp. I did youth group. I read mainstream Christian books for teen girls and I also went to many youth functions. Needless to say - I have heard many purity and modesty talks in my time. I have heard a few that were done well but unfortunately, the ones that I remember are the ones that were harmful to me as a young girl and to the guys around me. The conversations about dating, purity, and modesty were often handled poorly by mainstream Christian media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy