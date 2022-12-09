Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Larry Wayne Hicks
KINGSPORT - Larry Wayne Hicks, 75, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his family by his side. Larry was born on April 29, 1947, in Kingsport to the late Herman Hicks and Lucille Bishop Hicks.
Kingsport Times-News
Deborah Ann Tankersley
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Deborah Ann Tankersley, 66, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Deborah was a hard worker, working in factories and working with Frontier Health. She was never afraid to try anything new. She was a friendly and loving person who loved to laugh.
Kingsport Times-News
Robert “Bob” Teague
Robert “Bob” Teague, 67, went to heaven Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Kingsport and raised in the nearby Long Island community. Robert graduated from Sullivan High School and went on to work at Eastman Chemical Company in the metal shop. He retired from Eastman, a few years before his death, with over 40 years of service. In 1977 he married his wife of 44 years, Patricia Suzanne Dickens, who gave birth to their only son, Justin Slater Teague, in 1991.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary
KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
Kingsport Times-News
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
Kingsport Times-News
Gary Hubert Davis
KINGSPORT - Gary Hubert Davis, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Encompass Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Gary worked at as a Sales Manager for Krispy Kreme Donuts and...
Kingsport Times-News
Jail Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
Kingsport Times-News
Beatrice “Bea” Tyree Barger
HILTONS, VA – Beatrice “Bea” Tyree Barger, 93, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1929 in St. Charles, VA, a daughter of the late Albert and Addie Tyree.
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller
Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.
Kingsport Times-News
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT– A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
Kingsport Times-News
Children get Christmastime phone visit with incarcerated parent on Tuesday
ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport BOE selects $20.5 million plan for D-B dome
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is starting a path to spend just more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season. Meanwhile, the school system also has a plan to have a new...
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman to conduct alarm tests on Tuesday
Eastman officials have announced that the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday. “These tests of Eastman’s hazardous vapor release alerting system are designed to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating property,” a press release from Eastman said.
Kingsport Times-News
Wolfe named East Tennessee special education Supervisor of the Year
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service...
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on Central Middle's Steve Fischer
BLOUNTVILLE — Steve Fischer is a math and science teacher and technology coach by day, an athletic coach and Beta Club sponsor afternoons and a dance DJ at night.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County pulls off sweep of Science Hill
ERWIN — Unicoi County’s boys basketball team responded to a technical foul on coach Jordan Simmons and carried that emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill. The Blue Devils took a 69-55 win on Tuesday night, adding it to the Unicoi girls’ 42-35 decision....
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough sidewalk project in limbo, town establishes water quality department
The East Main Street sidewalk project is in limbo after the town re-bid the project only to receive a single bid that was much higher than expected — too high for the town. Jonesborough solicited bids for the project earlier this month, forced to do so after rising concrete costs meant the original contractor couldn’t complete the project under the previously agreed upon terms. Jonesborough’s Operations Manager Craig Ford told the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month that the cost of concrete has doubled since the contract was approved in April, forcing the town to again solicit bids.
Kingsport Times-News
Police interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, SCSO spokesman says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake report Monday morning from band director Eddie Dalton, who...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Comments / 0