Roundup: Sunnyside freshman scores 28 in win over Cadets
EISENHOWER — Gallegos 3, Lopez 6, Ramirez 0, Ariana Ramos 10, Serna 5, Maggie Davis 18, Giselle Caballos 0, Mary Jones 18. SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 5, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 8, Amaro 2, Briones 4, Baylee Maldonado 28, R. Lopez 4, Butler 2, Garza 6. Eisenhower...
Valley Sports Weekly: Dec. 11, 2022
1st grade boys: Fast Twitch 35, KiBe K1-Preston 2; West Valley Dragons 24, Prosser Mustangs 4; Yakima Flight 26, KiBe-K1 0; Wildcat Hoopers-Toppenish 27, Sunnyside Christian 24. 1st grade girls: Lil Lady Hounds-Grandview 26, KiBe-Mendoza 10; Yakima Lady Flight 33, Mighty Tigers-Yakima 2; 509 Insanity-Ramirez 11, Lil Lady Hounds-Grandview 4.
Three injured in I-82 rollover crash
Three women were injured early Sunday when their sport utility vehicle left Interstate 82 and rolled over into the median just south of Yakima. The Washington State Patrol reported that a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Anahi Seveilla, 24, of Sunnyside, was eastbound on I-82 when it spun out of control at milepost 41.6, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and roll into the median.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Kittitas County, WA)
The Ellensburg Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in Woodhouse Loop, south of Ellensburg. According to the officials, the Ellensburg PD received a call from a woman who claimed that her boyfriend had not been answering his phone for several hours and was supposed to be on his way from Yakima.
Former CWU coach, QB Beau Baldwin hired as OC at Arizona State
Beau Baldwin’s college coaching career keeps working its way south and has returned to the Pac-12. On Friday the former Central Washington University quarterback and head coach — and Cooper Kupp’s coach at Eastern Washington — was named the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, which hired Kenny Dillingham as head coach to replace Herm Edwards.
Pat R. Morrell, 83
Pat R. Morrell, 83, of Wapato died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
David S. Palmer, 58
David S. Palmer, 58, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
John G. Howard III, 15
John Glen Howard III, 15, of Yakima died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Our Lady of Guadalupe procession makes its way through Yakima
Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
Ramona K. Reames, 76
Ramona K. Reames, 76, of Union Gap died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Health District suspends permit for Caton Landfill
NACHES, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has notified the Caton Landfill in Naches that its permit has been suspended until they can resolve the matter of several fires that have occurred on the property. According to a news release from the health district, YHD and the state Department of Ecology were notified Nov. 2 of a fire at landfill...
Kathryn A. Haak, 84
Kathryn Anne Haak, 84, of Sunnyside died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Valley business tidbits: New Dollar General location; Asian fusion restaurant
• Dollar General opened a store at 1005 Plaza Way in Grandview last month, according to the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 877-463-1553. • A spokesperson for the Valley Mall in Union Gap said the...
CWU, Ellensburg Brewing Co. create Veterans Day beer
Local beer aficionados are invited to drop by Ellensburg Brewing Co. this winter to sample a pint of Red, White and Brew, a specialty concoction brewed on Veterans Day with the help of CWU student veterans and craft brewing students. Ten Central students partnered with Brewmaster (and former CWU instructor)...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Big plans for WSU Tri-Cities. Legislature will be asked for $10M for a new energy center
Gov. Inslee announced plans for new research and education center during Tri-Cities visit.
Allen R. Coffman Jr., 53
Allen Ralph Coffman Jr., 53, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
