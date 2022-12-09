Our Beach Grove 7th graders went on the road to visit Monrovia for another conference game & came away with another dominant win!. With a smothering defense, our Hornets held the Bulldogs scoreless in the 1st quarter, while scoring 28 points themselves. That set the tone for the whole game, as the host Bulldogs were only able to score 2 pts a quarter for the rest of the way, finishing the game with just 6 points. Meanwhile, Beech Grove had another total team effort and were able to put 58 pts on the board for the game.

MONROVIA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO