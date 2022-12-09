Read full article on original website
Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats Monrovia Jr-Sr 58 – 6
Our Beach Grove 7th graders went on the road to visit Monrovia for another conference game & came away with another dominant win!. With a smothering defense, our Hornets held the Bulldogs scoreless in the 1st quarter, while scoring 28 points themselves. That set the tone for the whole game, as the host Bulldogs were only able to score 2 pts a quarter for the rest of the way, finishing the game with just 6 points. Meanwhile, Beech Grove had another total team effort and were able to put 58 pts on the board for the game.
Scoreless drought comes back to haunt Beech Grove as it falls 40-38 to North Daviess
A 10-minute and 41-second scoreless drought from the late stages of the first quarter to the early portion of the third period came back to bite the Beech Grove Hornets in the proverbial back side as they dropped a 40-38 contest to the North Daviess Cougars Saturday afternoon in the Forum Tipoff Classic at the historic Southport Fieldhouse.
