DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE LEADS TO OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Corona, California
 5 days ago
For Immediate Release

December 9, 2022

Case # 22-086573

CORONA, CA– On December 9th, 2022, at about 2 p.m., officers from the Corona Police Department responded to the area of the 2400 block of Peacock Lane, Corona, in reference to a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they received information the suspect was armed with a firearm and made comments about shooting his wife and the police.

Officers negotiated with the suspect to surrender but he did not comply. A short time later, the suspect, armed with a handgun, fired his weapon at the police aircraft overhead and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Corona resident Peter Birmingham, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. No officers or his wife were injured during this incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigation Detail is leading this officer-involved shooting investigation with the assistance of the Corona Police Department’s Critical Incident Team. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact Corona Police Department, Detective Michael Placencia, at (951) 475-5063 or email Michael.Placencia@CoronaCA.gov.

About the City of Corona: Corona is a vibrant, culturally diverse community located in the heart of Southern California at the junction of the 91 and 15 freeways with a population of more than 170,000 residents. For more information regarding the City of Corona, visit www.CoronaCA.gov.

Media Contact

Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis

Press Information Officer

951-407-8064

