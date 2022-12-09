ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pbasailfish.com

Men's Basketball Stunned by Eagles

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team faced Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup. Will Lee hit a clutch floater to send tonight's game into overtime. UFTL hit a jumper with just over three minutes left in overtime to take a 66-62 lead. A bucket from Lee made it 66-64 with two minutes to go. PBA (4-4, 1-3 SSC) had a couple of looks at the basket, including a driving layup from Marcus Montalvo as time expired, but just like many other attempts tonight, it just rimmed out. UFTL shocked the Sailfish by a score of 66-64.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Women's Tennis Announces 2023 Schedule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's tennis team has announced its schedule for the 2023 season. This is the first season for the Sailfish under head coach Marc Murray at the helm. The '23 season features 20 matches for the 'Fish with 13 of them at the Mitch Gornto Tennis Center.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Offensive Outburst Eclipses Suns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team took a break from Sunshine State Conference play tonight as they hosted the Johnson University Suns. The Sailfish exploded for an offensive onslaught as they outclassed the Suns and scored a school-record 107 points to move to 5-3 on the season.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy