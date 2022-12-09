WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team faced Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup. Will Lee hit a clutch floater to send tonight's game into overtime. UFTL hit a jumper with just over three minutes left in overtime to take a 66-62 lead. A bucket from Lee made it 66-64 with two minutes to go. PBA (4-4, 1-3 SSC) had a couple of looks at the basket, including a driving layup from Marcus Montalvo as time expired, but just like many other attempts tonight, it just rimmed out. UFTL shocked the Sailfish by a score of 66-64.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO