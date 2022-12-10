Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
big10central.com
Another sweep keeps Wisconsin women's hockey near top of rankings
The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will spend the semester break at No. 2 in the national rankings. The Badgers stayed put behind No. 1 Ohio State in the USCHO.com poll on Monday after UW wrapped up the first half of its schedule with victories at Minnesota State. UW...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Badger Hockey Teams go 1-1 in Minnesota Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS and MANKATO, MN (WSAU) — Two goals from Britta Curl lifted the Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-1 win over MSU Mankato in WCHA play on Saturday. Sophie Shirley added a goal and an assist. Casey O’Brien also found the back of the net for the Badgers.
big10central.com
Wisconsin football transfer portal tracker
A lot of change is expected in the University of Wisconsin football program as new coach Luke Fickell takes over. Part of that change is Badgers players deciding to enter the transfer portal to seek opportunities elsewhere. Here is a list of 2022 Badgers who have said they are leaving the program. The BadgerExtra staff will update the list as players announce their intentions.
big10central.com
Minnesota scores 6 goals in less than 6 minutes to erase Wisconsin's promising start
MINNEAPOLIS — The speed with which the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team saw its carefully built lead disappear on Saturday was striking. The penalty call that led to the Badgers' unraveling still was puzzling to coach Tony Granato nearly two hours later. What looked like a potential bounce-back...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two steals in the final 30 seconds led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to its second overtime victory of the season. The Badgers were up by one point when Chucky Hepburn noticed Patrick McCaffery was dribbling the ball a little too far from his body, Hepburn said. The lack of ball protection allowed Hepburn to steal the ball with 27 seconds to go, get fouled and make a pair of free throws to give UW a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
big10central.com
Gophers name Keegan Cook next volleyball coach, replacing Hugh McCutcheon [Pioneer Press]
Just days after coach Hugh McCutcheon’s last season as the Gophers volleyball coach came to a close, the University of Minnesota already has his replacement in place. Keegan Cook, formerly the head coach at the University of Washington, will take over the powerhouse volleyball program, agreeing to a five-year deal at Minnesota. That deal is pending a background check and Board of Regents approval.
big10central.com
Wisconsin football receives first commitment under Luke Fickell
One former Bearcat commit will become a Badger. Jonas Duclona, who plays for Naples High School in Florida, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin football program via social media Monday. All four recruiting services rate Duclona as a three-star prospect. 247Sports and Rivals both report more than...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
big10central.com
NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball
The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
KEYC
MSU falls to No. 2 ranked Wisconsin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey team fell to Wisconsin Saturday at home 5-1. The Mavericks will be back in action as they go on the road to face LIU Friday.
big10central.com
Gophers gain commitment from Western Michigan linebacker Ryan Selig [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers football program picked up a commitment from Western Michigan linebacker Ryan Selig on Sunday night. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Selig had 72 total tackles, including 5.5 for lost yards, with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 12 games last year. He had 153 total tackles across 34 career games for Western Michigan.
big10central.com
Here’s what it took for Pitt to beat Wisconsin volleyball
The Field House was packed and produced a great atmosphere for the Elite Eight, proving difficult for the visiting Pitt Panthers. The Badgers won the fourth set but Pittsburgh prevailed in the fifth during the NCAA Elite Eight match at the UW Field House. Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield called a...
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball proud of ‘magical’ season after 5-set loss to Pitt
The Badgers' program was special for senior Danielle Hart and her final "magical" season ends as one of the final eight teams. The Badgers won the fourth set but Pittsburgh prevailed in the fifth during the NCAA Elite Eight match at the UW Field House. Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield called...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
big10central.com
Wisconsin Badgers introduced before Elite Eight match vs. Pitt
The Badgers are introduced before their Elite Eight volleyball match against Pittsburgh on Saturday at the UW Field House. Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield called a 3-hour, 7-minute marathon match “compelling” and “dramatic.” It was that and more. The Badgers won the fourth set but Pittsburgh prevailed...
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball seniors walk off Field House court for final time
Badgers seniors Danielle Hart, Anna McDonald and Shanel Bramschreiber, and redshirt junior Liz Gregorski share a final moment on the Field House court. Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield called a 3-hour, 7-minute marathon match “compelling” and “dramatic.” It was that and more. The Badgers won the fourth...
Daily Iowan
Kate Martin injured, Lisa Bluder breaks wins record in Iowa women’s basketball’s victory over Minnesota
No. 16 Iowa took down Minnesota, 87-64, at home on Saturday for Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s conference-leading 234th Big Ten win. The previous record was held by former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who coached college basketball from 1971-2022. Stringer earned her Big Ten wins during her tenure with Iowa and Rutgers. She coached the Hawkeyes from 1983-95 and the Scarlet Knights from 1995-2022. The Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
For-profit business again pursues U of M Medical Center
As we as underrepresented consumers of disparate medical care worry about how we are going to afford and even gain access to the appropriate medical care for us, big corporations are playing “Monopoly” with the institutions where we can actually receive care. The question is what quality of care?
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
Comments / 1