IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two steals in the final 30 seconds led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to its second overtime victory of the season. The Badgers were up by one point when Chucky Hepburn noticed Patrick McCaffery was dribbling the ball a little too far from his body, Hepburn said. The lack of ball protection allowed Hepburn to steal the ball with 27 seconds to go, get fouled and make a pair of free throws to give UW a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO