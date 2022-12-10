ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgia Holt, actress and Cher’s mother, dies age 96

Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96. The legendary singer posted on Twitter at the weekend, “Mom is gone,” alongside a sad-face emoji. The news was confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher’s representative Liz Rosenberg. CNN...
James Cameron to skip premiere for ‘Avatar 2’ due to Covid-19

It’s a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” director will not be in attendance at Monday’s premiere for the film in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

