Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
KTVZ
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher’s mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96. The legendary singer posted on Twitter at the weekend, “Mom is gone,” alongside a sad-face emoji. The news was confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher’s representative Liz Rosenberg. CNN...
KTVZ
James Cameron to skip premiere for ‘Avatar 2’ due to Covid-19
It’s a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” director will not be in attendance at Monday’s premiere for the film in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
