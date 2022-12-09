Read full article on original website
Erickson’s Week 14 Rapid Reactions & Top Performers (2022 Fantasy Football)
QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) – did not return. 2nd concussion of the season. 2-3 weeks potentially missed. WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) was carted off the field – moderate high ankle sprain. 1-2 weeks likely to miss or rest of fantasy season. Tyler Boyd (finger) – did not return....
Rams, Warriors and Astros reign supreme over 'big three' U.S. sports in 2022
LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams got their Hollywood ending, the Golden State Warriors proved the doubters wrong, and the Houston Astros won a World Series untarnished by a cheating scandal in the "big three" U.S. sports leagues this year.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
If you’re reading this, chances are that you’ve secured a playoff berth in your league(s), so congratulations are in order. Well done, my friend. Here’s hoping you and your fantasy team run pure over the next three weeks and bring home that trophy and winner’s check. But it’s not just about a good run of luck in the coming weeks. You need to do everything in your power to improve your title chances. The waiver wire is still open, so you can still fine-tune your roster. That’s why you’re here.
Warriors' Stephen Curry (left shoulder) exits early at Pacers
Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's game at the Pacers because of a left shoulder injury.
Kyler Murray reportedly diagnosed with torn ACL
Kyler Murray has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn ACL after the team's initial tests came back following injuring it in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Patriots. (Mike Jurecki on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Murray got injured while trying to plant his foot in the first drive of...
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Jerick McKinnon, Jerry Jeudy, Evan Engram (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 14 concludes the regular season for most fantasy leagues, so we’ll focus on the fantasy playoffs, specifically Weeks 15-17, with our 🔥 rankings below.
Kyler Murray (ACL) out for season
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, QB Kyler Murray will be out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter ) Murray left Week 14’s contest early with an injury and did not return. MRI confirmed the suspicions that it could be an ACL tear, and Murray will be out for the season. He finished the year with 2,368 passing yards, 418 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns. QB Colt McCoy will likely start for the Cardinals the rest of the year.
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 15 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 15 Matchups to Watch (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’re closing in on the fantasy football playoffs, which makes every week a must-win for many fantasy managers. To help navigate these crucial times, we asked some of our experts to break down some of the matchups they’re monitoring heading into Week 15 of the NFL season. Check...
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Christian McCaffrey, Justin Herbert, Jaycee Horn, Baker Mayfield (Week 15)
The fantasy football playoffs have arrived! Full disclosure: I am in 35 season-long leagues; 25 are dynasty, and 10 are redraft. Most of my redraft leagues are charity-driven since I mainly focus on dynasty and DFS during the season. My teams run the gamut. I have some last-place squads that either succumbed to mass injuries or simply stunk.
49ers vs. Seahawks: Thursday Night Football Primer & Start/Sit Advice (Week 15)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews to help you prepare for Thursday Night Football.
Fantasy Football Week 15 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022) PREMIUM
Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy, and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 15 (2022 Fantasy Football)
This week was a rough one with respect to quarterback injuries. Three of last week’s starters suffered concussions, and Kyler Murray is out for the season. There’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s a rundown on all the QB situations that changed this week:. Check...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (12/13) PREMIUM
SAC at PHI (PHI -5.5) O/U: 227.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,700 DraftKings, $11,800 FanDuel. Embiid has been the MVP runner-up in the last two years, but he’s making a run...
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: JK Dobbins, Skyy Moore, Trevor Lawrence (2022 Fantasy Football)
J.K. Dobbins (RB – BAL) After an uninspiring four week stretch early in the season, J.K. Dobbins landed on IR with reports that his knee wasn’t quite right. Everything looked right on Sunday, as Dobbins ripped off 120 yards and a score on 15 carries for 18 fantasy points. He started the game and saw the most snaps with 28, but did cede work to Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. However, Edwards was the only other back to receive significant work, and it could quickly become a two-man backfield with Dobbins’ showing. He’s an interesting hold for next season as he regains form and gets an offseason of full health, but don’t sleep on him as a playoff piece. He gets the Browns, Falcons and Steelers in the next three weeks, each of which are in the bottom half of the league in points allowed to running backs.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 15)
The tight-end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
