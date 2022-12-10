ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Hill

Russia’s elites know they’ve lost the war. They should jump ship

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has managed to maneuver his country’s elites into the unenviable position of having to choose between two radically different alternatives with what they believe are identical consequences. Regardless of whether Russian elites opt for peace or for war, many of them believe that Putin’s regime and, possibly, Russia itself will not…
AFP

Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era

BTS star Jin started his mandatory South Korean military duty on Tuesday, the band's first member to enlist since a hiatus announcement this year left fans heartbroken over the K-pop juggernaut's uncertain future. But analysts said the announcement was timed because of the compulsory military duty.
The Associated Press

Searchlight Security Launches New Ransomware Group Module With Threat Intelligence from the Dark Web

PORTSMOUTH, England & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Searchlight Security, the dark web intelligence company, has today launched Ransomware Search and Insights, a new strategic enhancement to its Cerberus platform. Ransomware Search and Insights automatically collates data from active ransomware groups to help organizations and law enforcement agencies to investigate, track, and gather intelligence on live ransomware activity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005106/en/ Ransomware Search and Insights gives visibility into associates threat actor’s dark web forum posts (Graphic: Business Wire)
AFP

Key Ukraine naval base unbowed despite Russian onslaught

After enduring months of shelling by Russian forces, officials in the strategic Ukrainian port of Ochakiv hope it can serve to consolidate Kyiv's gains in the southern Kherson region. "Control of Kinburn would allow Ukrainian forces to reduce Russian strikes... and conduct potential operations" in the southern Kherson region, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Royal Ransomware is after the healthcare sector of the United States

Day to day a new ransomware emerges on the web giving us a feeling that the threat seems to be a never-ending saga and is going through evolution with time. Royal Ransomware is the latest file encrypting malware that is on the prowl and is, for now, encrypting only networks related to the healthcare sector of America.
The Associated Press

PowerFlex Receives a $100M Investment from Manulife Investment Management

SAN DIEGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables North America affiliate and leading provider of intelligent solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for commercial and industrial customers, today announced a $100 million investment from Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM) on behalf of investors. With this transaction, Manulife IM holds a minority stake in PowerFlex and has joined its Board of Directors; EDF Renewables retains majority ownership. Manulife IM has also acquired a portfolio of existing operating assets to serve as the basis for a dedicated financing vehicle for future projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005303/en/ Innovation Drive Microgrid: 209 kW solar carport, 182 kW solar rooftop, 280 kW (538 kWh) battery storage system, and 43 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations located at EDF Renewables’ headquarters in San Diego. (Photo: Business Wire)
cybersecurity-insiders.com

TrueBot Malware linked to Evil Corp

Evil Corp, the internationally acclaimed group of cyber criminals, is back in news for having links to the Silence Group developed new malware called ‘TrueBot’. The malware’s primary motive is to steal money and to launch DDoS attacks. Cisco Talos, the cyber arm of networking giant Cisco,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Rejection of plan for super-embassy a ‘setback’ for China’s overseas operations

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A decision by local officials not to allow China to build a “super-embassy” on the site of a historic building in east London is a major setback for the Chinese Communist Party’s overseas influence operations, analysts told RFA.
AFP

Chinese, Indian troops injured in fresh border 'face-off'

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fresh "face-off" on their disputed Himalayan border last week, leaving several injured on both sides, sources said Monday. The army source said there was another "face-off" between Indian and Chinese troops in the last week of November in the Demchok region of Ladakh, further to the north.

