Cohesity Named a Leader in Data Resilience Solution Suites Report by Independent Research Firm

Microsoft acquires Lumenisity for secure data transfer
Microsoft, the Windows Operating System developing giant of America, has made an official statement that it is going to acquire UK based startup ‘Lumenisity’ for an undisclosed sum. However, unconfirmed sources state that the company was purchased for $93 million, a figure that is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant.
Level Up Your Cloud Security Skills and Your Career Options
As organizations, applications, and users alike continue their journey toward the cloud, the demand for cybersecurity professionals with experience in cloud security increases. The knowledge and skills gap are the biggest concerns for all cloud-first organizations. According to the 2022 Cloud Security Report, lack of qualified staff is ranked as the biggest operational security headache trying to protect cloud workloads, while lack of qualified staff and knowledge was also echoed as the most challenging aspect of cloud compliance.
Royal Ransomware is after the healthcare sector of the United States
Day to day a new ransomware emerges on the web giving us a feeling that the threat seems to be a never-ending saga and is going through evolution with time. Royal Ransomware is the latest file encrypting malware that is on the prowl and is, for now, encrypting only networks related to the healthcare sector of America.
3 Predictions on the 2023 Fraud Landscape
Historically, times of economic uncertainty have led to increased fraud attempts. For example, both the COVID-19 pandemic and 2008 financial crisis created increased fraud and financial scams targeting both businesses and consumers. On the cusp – or in the midst, depending on who you ask – of a recession, it will be crucial for businesses to understand the fraud landscape and take steps to detect and prevent fraud in 2023.
TrueBot Malware linked to Evil Corp
Evil Corp, the internationally acclaimed group of cyber criminals, is back in news for having links to the Silence Group developed new malware called ‘TrueBot’. The malware’s primary motive is to steal money and to launch DDoS attacks. Cisco Talos, the cyber arm of networking giant Cisco,...
