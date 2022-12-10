Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
kptv.com
‘Cats Find You’: Sticky the Kitty inspires another book
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A cat who was the victim of cruel animal abuse has inspired yet another book. Sticky the Kitty is the star of a series of children’s books, and now he is the subject of a new book aimed at grown ups. It all started in...
WWEEK
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?
Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business
When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large
Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
(VIDEO) U.S.S Portland recovers unmanned spacecraft from NASA moon mission
The naval ship U.S.S Portland, named after a notable Oregon city, helped NASA recover an unmanned spacecraft from the Pacific Ocean after it splashed back to Earth Sunday near Baja, Calif. at 9:40 a.m.
yachatsnews.com
Regional bank from northwest Washington buys Columbia branches in Waldport, Newport and five other communities
A small, regional bank in northwest Washington has agreed to buy Columbia Bank’s branches in Waldport and Newport along with others in five rural Oregon and Washington communities. 1st Security Bank of Mountlake Terrace, Wash. said it plans to retain staff and keep all locations open after the transaction...
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
Oregon's senior senator to talk semiconductors at Oregon business summit
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the eve of a big gathering of business, civic and elected leaders, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden was talking semiconductors and growing Oregon’s 'silicon forest'. Wyden sat down with KGW this weekend and discussed what he'll be talking about on Monday at the Oregon Leadership Summit 2022.
Lebanon-Express
Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.
Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages. Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems. In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have...
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
kptv.com
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
canbyfirst.com
Canby Police, Fred Meyer Bring Christmas Spirit to Shop With a Cop
Christmas came early for 15 lucky boys and girls at the Canby Fred Meyer this weekend, as they and their families joined Canby Police Department officers for a beloved annual tradition, Shop With a Cop. The annual outreach by the Clackamas County Peace Officers Benevolent Foundation gives each kid a...
Central City Concern on Mayor Wheeler’s homeless shelter plan
Central City Concern has been the forefront of dealing with Portland’s homeless issues since it was founded in 1979.
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Veterans searching for missing soldier support walk through Lebanon
Police and fire escort and excited crowds greeted the U.S. Marine Corps veterans making a more than 3,600-mile hike from Boston to Newport. Coleman Kinzer, Ray Shinohara and Justin LeHew raised awareness and funds for recovering some of the bodies of nearly 82,000 U.S. combatants and military personnel who disappeared during wars on five continents starting in 1940.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Seriously, Wear Yer Damn Mask, Sinema Dips Out of Dem Party, and Will Shroom House Customers Be Arrested, Too?
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! What's up, Friday?...
