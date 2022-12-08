Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
wpr.org
Snow and icy conditions to hit northwestern Wisconsin starting Tuesday
The northwestern region of Wisconsin is expected to get a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet as early as Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The weather conditions are expected to create difficult travel conditions and both Douglas and Bayfield counties are under a...
nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
wpr.org
Passenger rail, Bugs as food, Indigenous collaboration
We learn how passenger rail could expand in Wisconsin with a potential new Amtrak station in Madison. Then, we talk to the owner of a Wisconsin company that raises crickets for human consumption. Later, we learn about how the White House is inviting indigenous leaders to collaborate on policy.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second weekend of December started out with light snow and snow showers in North Central Wisconsin. Accumulations ranged from a coating to around 1″, creating slippery travel conditions. The snow showers will be tapering off Saturday evening, with clouds sticking around for Saturday night. Lows by morning Sunday in the mid to upper 20s.
wpr.org
Addressing Wisconsin's problem with rural homelessness
People experiencing homelessness in rural parts of Wisconsin are subject to similar – and different – challenges than those in larger urban areas. We talk about those challenges and the help that's available.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan
The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
retailleader.com
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores
Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
wpr.org
New maps could help bring more than a billion dollars to Wisconsin for broadband. Here's how to check their accuracy.
Wisconsin expects to get anywhere from $700 million to $1.1 billion from the federal government to bring high-speed internet to more homes and businesses. But exactly how much money Wisconsin receives depends, in part, on recently-released internet connectivity maps from the Federal Communications Commission. State and local governments and members...
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
