ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Snow and icy conditions to hit northwestern Wisconsin starting Tuesday

The northwestern region of Wisconsin is expected to get a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet as early as Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The weather conditions are expected to create difficult travel conditions and both Douglas and Bayfield counties are under a...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
KEWASKUM, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Passenger rail, Bugs as food, Indigenous collaboration

We learn how passenger rail could expand in Wisconsin with a potential new Amtrak station in Madison. Then, we talk to the owner of a Wisconsin company that raises crickets for human consumption. Later, we learn about how the White House is inviting indigenous leaders to collaborate on policy.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second weekend of December started out with light snow and snow showers in North Central Wisconsin. Accumulations ranged from a coating to around 1″, creating slippery travel conditions. The snow showers will be tapering off Saturday evening, with clouds sticking around for Saturday night. Lows by morning Sunday in the mid to upper 20s.
WISCONSIN STATE
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
wpr.org

Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan

The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
MADISON, WI
retailleader.com

Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores

Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
wpr.org

New maps could help bring more than a billion dollars to Wisconsin for broadband. Here's how to check their accuracy.

Wisconsin expects to get anywhere from $700 million to $1.1 billion from the federal government to bring high-speed internet to more homes and businesses. But exactly how much money Wisconsin receives depends, in part, on recently-released internet connectivity maps from the Federal Communications Commission. State and local governments and members...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall

MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy