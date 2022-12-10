ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Granby, CT

NBC Connecticut

Hamden Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Alleged Domestic Dispute

A Hamden police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic dispute that happened late Saturday evening. The Cheshire Police Department said Patrick McCue was arrested early Sunday morning and he faces disorderly conduct charges in connection with the incident. In a warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut,...
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later

GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen

BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: At least 1 person seriously hurt in Route 6 crash in Chaplin

CHAPLIN — At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, according to state police. The crash was first reported to Troop D in Danielson around 10:15 a.m., state police said. Based on dispatch notes, state police said, the crash appeared to involve one car.
CHAPLIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT

