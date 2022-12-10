Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Parents Express Frustration After Handguns Found in East Granby Student's Belongings
Parents and community members came out to a special Board of Education meeting in East Granby Monday night. The meeting convened after an elementary school student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. The child's father has since been arrested. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made...
Multiple students taken to hospital after East Hartford bus crash
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in East Hartford on Monday. According to state police, the bus driver attempted to turn during a left curve on the ramp but was unable to do so, striking the concrete barrier on the left shoulder. The crash […]
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Alleged Domestic Dispute
A Hamden police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic dispute that happened late Saturday evening. The Cheshire Police Department said Patrick McCue was arrested early Sunday morning and he faces disorderly conduct charges in connection with the incident. In a warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut,...
darientimes.com
Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later
GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford
A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Handguns Found in East Granby Elementary Student's Belongings: Police
An East Granby man was charged after State Police say a local student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made the discovery during the late morning hours when school was in session and immediately secured the two firearms. No one...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen
BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: At least 1 person seriously hurt in Route 6 crash in Chaplin
CHAPLIN — At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, according to state police. The crash was first reported to Troop D in Danielson around 10:15 a.m., state police said. Based on dispatch notes, state police said, the crash appeared to involve one car.
westernmassnews.com
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
Springfield Police arrest alleged rapist
Springfield Police along with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested a man who was wanted for sexual assault and rape charges.
Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station
Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting
A man in his thirties is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Friday night.
Gun shots heard in Springfield leads to arrest, firearm seized
A Springfield man was arrested on East Columbus Avenue Saturday after police heard gun shots.
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hartford: PD
A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Hartford on Friday night. Officers were called to Windsor Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived to the area, they said they found evidence of a shooting. While at the scene, authorities...
Barricade incident in Watertown ends peacefully
A barricade situation in Watertown came to a peaceful end early this morning. It was around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that officers received a call to a home on McFingal Road for a potential domestic violence incident and possibly suicidal person.
