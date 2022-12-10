Read full article on original website
Three injured in I-82 rollover crash
Three women were injured early Sunday when their sport utility vehicle left Interstate 82 and rolled over into the median just south of Yakima. The Washington State Patrol reported that a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Anahi Seveilla, 24, of Sunnyside, was eastbound on I-82 when it spun out of control at milepost 41.6, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and roll into the median.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Kittitas County, WA)
The Ellensburg Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in Woodhouse Loop, south of Ellensburg. According to the officials, the Ellensburg PD received a call from a woman who claimed that her boyfriend had not been answering his phone for several hours and was supposed to be on his way from Yakima.
Former CWU coach, QB Beau Baldwin hired as OC at Arizona State
Beau Baldwin’s college coaching career keeps working its way south and has returned to the Pac-12. On Friday the former Central Washington University quarterback and head coach — and Cooper Kupp’s coach at Eastern Washington — was named the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, which hired Kenny Dillingham as head coach to replace Herm Edwards.
Pat R. Morrell, 83
Pat R. Morrell, 83, of Wapato died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
Fritz Weresch, 18
Fritz Weresch, 18, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
David S. Palmer, 58
David S. Palmer, 58, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Dianna J. Kirkevold, 75
Dianna Jean Kirkevold, 75, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 8, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Stacey N. Forgey, 50
Stacey N. Forgey, 50, of Yakima died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Kathryn A. Haak, 84
Kathryn Anne Haak, 84, of Sunnyside died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
John G. Howard III, 15
John Glen Howard III, 15, of Yakima died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Health District suspends permit for Caton Landfill
NACHES, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has notified the Caton Landfill in Naches that its permit has been suspended until they can resolve the matter of several fires that have occurred on the property. According to a news release from the health district, YHD and the state Department of Ecology were notified Nov. 2 of a fire at landfill...
Why Did Washington State Schools Teach Square Dancing To Kids?
Why Did They Teach Square Dancing In Washington Schools Back In The Day?. As a kid growing up in the 80s in Washington State, one of the weirder things we did in school was to learn square dancing - yep - square dancing!. Do You Recall Learning To Square Dance...
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
CWU, Ellensburg Brewing Co. create Veterans Day beer
Local beer aficionados are invited to drop by Ellensburg Brewing Co. this winter to sample a pint of Red, White and Brew, a specialty concoction brewed on Veterans Day with the help of CWU student veterans and craft brewing students. Ten Central students partnered with Brewmaster (and former CWU instructor)...
Our Lady of Guadalupe procession makes its way through Yakima
Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
Yakima Valley business tidbits: New Dollar General location; Asian fusion restaurant
• Dollar General opened a store at 1005 Plaza Way in Grandview last month, according to the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 877-463-1553. • A spokesperson for the Valley Mall in Union Gap said the...
