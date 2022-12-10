ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Three injured in I-82 rollover crash

Three women were injured early Sunday when their sport utility vehicle left Interstate 82 and rolled over into the median just south of Yakima. The Washington State Patrol reported that a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Anahi Seveilla, 24, of Sunnyside, was eastbound on I-82 when it spun out of control at milepost 41.6, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and roll into the median.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Former CWU coach, QB Beau Baldwin hired as OC at Arizona State

Beau Baldwin’s college coaching career keeps working its way south and has returned to the Pac-12. On Friday the former Central Washington University quarterback and head coach — and Cooper Kupp’s coach at Eastern Washington — was named the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, which hired Kenny Dillingham as head coach to replace Herm Edwards.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pat R. Morrell, 83

Pat R. Morrell, 83, of Wapato died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds

Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fritz Weresch, 18

Fritz Weresch, 18, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David S. Palmer, 58

David S. Palmer, 58, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Dianna J. Kirkevold, 75

Dianna Jean Kirkevold, 75, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 8, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Stacey N. Forgey, 50

Stacey N. Forgey, 50, of Yakima died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathryn A. Haak, 84

Kathryn Anne Haak, 84, of Sunnyside died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

John G. Howard III, 15

John Glen Howard III, 15, of Yakima died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

CWU, Ellensburg Brewing Co. create Veterans Day beer

Local beer aficionados are invited to drop by Ellensburg Brewing Co. this winter to sample a pint of Red, White and Brew, a specialty concoction brewed on Veterans Day with the help of CWU student veterans and craft brewing students. Ten Central students partnered with Brewmaster (and former CWU instructor)...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Our Lady of Guadalupe procession makes its way through Yakima

Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
YAKIMA, WA

