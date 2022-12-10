ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres

Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Signing Carlos Rodon: Pros, cons, predictions

Carlos Rodon bet on himself last offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants that included a player option for 2023. The left-hander put together a career season and is poised to secure a lucrative long-term contract this winter after exercising his opt-out. Let's break down...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!

The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ contract offer for Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees have an opportunity to build one of the strongest starting rotations in baseball alongside a Mets team across town that just dropped a significant amount of salary space to add pitchers to their rotation. The Mets signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana, but that...
Yardbarker

Yankees Analyst Shuts Down A Viral Trade Rumor

The MLB rumor mill always brings us surprising scenarios and possibilities, especially when it comes to trades. The New York Yankees are continually linked to several star players every offseason, and that doesn’t mean they will land them all. In the last couple of days, rumor has it that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Bland Tampa Bay stadium rendering roundly mocked

The Tampa Bay Rays have long been locked in a will-they-won’t-they saga with the city of St. Petersberg and the Tampa region over whether or not they’ll stay. The crux of the issue is that the Major League Baseball team needs a new stadium. However, if the latest rendering is any indication, that’s not going to get too many people excited about attending Rays games in the future.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on the acquisition of Sean Murphy

The Braves sent shockwaves throughout the world of Major League Baseball earlier today when they acquired Sean Murphy from the Athletics in a three-team trade that included William Contreras going to the Brewers. Murphy’s a fantastic player — a top-three catcher in the game — so Braves fans should be excited about their new toy, but the move was an interesting one considering catcher was already a strength for the team. William Contreras and Travis d’Arnaud were among the best backstop tandems in the league. Murphy is an upgrade, but by how much? And are the Braves still capable of upgrading other areas of their roster that need bolstering, like shortstop and left field?
Yardbarker

Predicting the Braves 2023 Opening Day Roster after Winter Meetings

While the rest of the NL East has gone wild this offseason, especially the Mets, Alex Anthopoulos has remained calm and unbothered by the noise. He doesn’t seem anxious to match the moves of the teams in the division, and he seems even less interested in even contacting Dansby Swanson. Recent reports suggest the two sides have had next to no communication since the offseason began, which has understandably frustrated Swanson — an Atlanta native who has stated on several different occasions that he wants to say here for his entire career.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy