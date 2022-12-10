The Braves sent shockwaves throughout the world of Major League Baseball earlier today when they acquired Sean Murphy from the Athletics in a three-team trade that included William Contreras going to the Brewers. Murphy’s a fantastic player — a top-three catcher in the game — so Braves fans should be excited about their new toy, but the move was an interesting one considering catcher was already a strength for the team. William Contreras and Travis d’Arnaud were among the best backstop tandems in the league. Murphy is an upgrade, but by how much? And are the Braves still capable of upgrading other areas of their roster that need bolstering, like shortstop and left field?

14 HOURS AGO