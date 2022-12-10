Read full article on original website
Brewers land catcher William Contreras and two pitchers in a three-team trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have finally landed that elusive front-line catcher they’ve been seeking. As part of a three-team trade, the Brewers acquired William Contreras, a first-time all-star this past season, from the Atlanta Braves as well as minor-league reliever Justin Yeager on Monday. ...
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres
Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Signing Carlos Rodon: Pros, cons, predictions
Carlos Rodon bet on himself last offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants that included a player option for 2023. The left-hander put together a career season and is poised to secure a lucrative long-term contract this winter after exercising his opt-out. Let's break down...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be returning one of the most beloved players of the previous two decades despite what appeared to be mutual interest. Catcher Christian Vázquez has signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be in the $30 million range.
Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!
The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
Projecting the Yankees’ contract offer for Carlos Rodon
The New York Yankees have an opportunity to build one of the strongest starting rotations in baseball alongside a Mets team across town that just dropped a significant amount of salary space to add pitchers to their rotation. The Mets signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana, but that...
Yankees Analyst Shuts Down A Viral Trade Rumor
The MLB rumor mill always brings us surprising scenarios and possibilities, especially when it comes to trades. The New York Yankees are continually linked to several star players every offseason, and that doesn’t mean they will land them all. In the last couple of days, rumor has it that...
Tipping Point: MLB Hot Stove Trends Spell Doom for White Sox
The Sox' inactivity at the Winter Meetings wasn't a surprise, but the deals struck elsewhere could have long-term ramifications for the franchise.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
Who will be playing infield for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. After the loss of four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts, this is now the biggest question swirling around the team as they attempt to put together a competitive roster heading into next season. There are plenty of routes the Red...
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
Chicago Bears schedule: Justin Fields takes on Philadelphia
Chicago Bears schedule: Week 15 Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs
Bland Tampa Bay stadium rendering roundly mocked
The Tampa Bay Rays have long been locked in a will-they-won’t-they saga with the city of St. Petersberg and the Tampa region over whether or not they’ll stay. The crux of the issue is that the Major League Baseball team needs a new stadium. However, if the latest rendering is any indication, that’s not going to get too many people excited about attending Rays games in the future.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on the acquisition of Sean Murphy
The Braves sent shockwaves throughout the world of Major League Baseball earlier today when they acquired Sean Murphy from the Athletics in a three-team trade that included William Contreras going to the Brewers. Murphy’s a fantastic player — a top-three catcher in the game — so Braves fans should be excited about their new toy, but the move was an interesting one considering catcher was already a strength for the team. William Contreras and Travis d’Arnaud were among the best backstop tandems in the league. Murphy is an upgrade, but by how much? And are the Braves still capable of upgrading other areas of their roster that need bolstering, like shortstop and left field?
Predicting the Braves 2023 Opening Day Roster after Winter Meetings
While the rest of the NL East has gone wild this offseason, especially the Mets, Alex Anthopoulos has remained calm and unbothered by the noise. He doesn’t seem anxious to match the moves of the teams in the division, and he seems even less interested in even contacting Dansby Swanson. Recent reports suggest the two sides have had next to no communication since the offseason began, which has understandably frustrated Swanson — an Atlanta native who has stated on several different occasions that he wants to say here for his entire career.
MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft
Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft? Sportsnaut’s latest 2023 MLB mock draft 2023 dives
