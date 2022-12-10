Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
What is a Checksum? | A Definition from TechTarget.com
A checksum is a value that represents the number of bits in a transmission message and is used by IT professionals to detect high-level errors within data transmissions. Prior to transmission, every piece of data or file can be assigned a checksum value after running a cryptographic hash function. The term checksum is also sometimes called hash sum or hash value.
techaiapp.com
SEC asks companies to disclose exposure to struggling crypto firms
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is asking publicly-traded companies to tell investors about their involvement with struggling cryptocurrency firms (via CNBC). In a notice posted on Thursday, the SEC says companies may have an obligation under federal law to disclose whether their operations or finances have been impacted by the turbulence that’s rocking the crypto market.
techaiapp.com
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy F04s Surface on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been a part of rumour mill for some time now. This handset is expected to break cover in early 2023. Design renders of this Samsung smartphone had also been leaked recently, showcasing a 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy A54 5G has now been listed on the Geekbench database. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core 2.4GHz chipset. In addition, the Galaxy F04s has also been spotted on Geekbench. It is believed to be an entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
techaiapp.com
Whales Move Over 275 Million XRP Amid Price Surge
Amid the crypto winter and the Ripple lawsuit saga, XRP is breaking records with over a 4% price surge in 30 days. Unfortunately, the past 30 days have been terrible in the market after the FTX collapse, which broke down cryptocurrency values. However, the low price period proved very beneficial...
techaiapp.com
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
techaiapp.com
Week in review: Rackspace outage, Kali Linux 2022.4 released, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Rackspace Hosted Exchange outage was caused by ransomware. Rackspace has finally confirmed the cause of the security incident that resulted in an ongoing outage of its Hosted Exchange service: it’s ransomware. Google...
techaiapp.com
How Recruiting Automation Can Help Boost Cybersecurity?
Companies are increasingly using the internet to conduct all sorts of transactions. People shop at eCommerce sites, while businesses use social media platforms to market and recruit talent. The internet is buzzing with data going from one place to another. With these growing volumes of data that go through various networks and land in firms’ databases, the need for rigid cybersecurity strategies is greater than ever before. Thus, it is time to look closely at what is being done in this field. Interestingly, one of the ways to enhance cybersecurity is by utilizing recruiting automation.
techaiapp.com
TRAI recommends DoT to Use Optical Fibre Network to Extend Telecom Coverage in Himachal Pradesh
Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday suggested that the Department of Telecommunications should approach the defence ministry for accessing part of its optical fibre network or suitable bandwidth to extend telecom coverage in the far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh. The regulator recommended that in four districts — Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi,...
techaiapp.com
Tron’s Stablecoin USDD Deviates From the $1 Peg, Justin Sun Says Team Deployed More Capital
The Tron-based stablecoin USDD has once again dropped below the $1 parity to a low of $0.969 on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Amid the drop in USDD’s value, Tron founder Justin Sun tweeted that his team was “deploying more capital,” and the stablecoin’s web portal usdd.io claims the project is overcollateralized by 200.8% at the time of writing.
techaiapp.com
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform • TechCrunch
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2022.12.13): Upload Winter Showcase had many VR announcements, Pico prepares for the holidays, and more!
I want to dedicate this newsletter to the memory of Rob Crasco, one of the best members of our communities, which has gone away too soon. He has always been supportive of me, and by speaking with him on Twitter and Linkedin I’ve always learned something new. He will be missed by all of us. On the last Twitter post on his timeline, there is a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife, in case you want to be of any help. May he rest in peace.
techaiapp.com
Experts Warn ChatGPT Could Democratize Cybercrime
A wildly popular new AI bot could be used by would-be cyber-criminals to teach them how to craft attacks and even write ransomware, security experts have warned. ChatGPT was released by artificial intelligence R&D firm OpenAI last month and has already passed one million users. The prototype chatbot answers questions...
techaiapp.com
Digital Twins Welcome New Energy Sources to the Grid
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Ever since the first power grids were established, the flow of power has always been unidirectional, with energy flowing out of power stations, through the grid, and eventually into homes, offices, and factories. When generating power for a grid, it is essential that the amount of power being generated by all power stations equals the current demand; any difference between the two results in grid instability, which includes voltage fluctuations and frequency instability. While this is a difficult task to accomplish, it is not impossible, and grid operators use demand curves and other data to predict future demand.
techaiapp.com
This Week XRP Whales Moved Millions of Tokens to Exchanges and Unknown Wallets – Altcoins Bitcoin News
During the past 30 days, the crypto asset xrp has gained more than 17% in value against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the crypto community has been noticing significant xrp whale movements during the past week as one whale moved 143,000,000 xrp worth more than $55 million on Dec. 9, and another whale moved 40,000,000 xrp worth more than $15 million from the exchange Bitso to an unknown wallet.
techaiapp.com
Webassembly Smart Contracts Are Going to ‘Pull a Lot of Talent From Web2 to Web3’ – Interview Bitcoin News
Ethereum is almost universally credited for kickstarting the Web3 revolution after it brought to life the concept of smart contracts. However, some in the Web3 community, like Astar Network’s Sota Watanabe, believe the protocol cannot “build the innovative future of blockchain alone.” In addition, some critics point to the language obstacle which they argue makes the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) a less-than-ideal place to build.
techaiapp.com
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs glimpsed at Amazon with price tags that’ll please
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are about to hit the shelves, and we’ve caught the price of a couple of XFX third-party models via Amazon listings which have now been yanked down – not before they were highlighted on Twitter, though. Regular hardware leaker @momomo_us shared the...
techaiapp.com
Clop ransomware uses TrueBot malware to acquire networks
Security researchers have reported an increase in devices infected with the TrueBot malware downloader created by a Russian-speaking hacking group called Silence. The threat actors have shifted from using malicious emails as their primary attack vector to other techniques. They are also using a new custom data exfiltration tool called Teleport.
techaiapp.com
Google Chrome now supports passkeys for everyone
Passkeys, the latest biometric authentication standard looking to replace passwords, is now available across stable versions of Google Chrome on desktop and Android devices. Announcing the release in a Chromium blog post (opens in new tab), Google reasserted the common belief in tech circles that passwords are vulnerable to data leaks, phishing attacks, and simple passwords seeing heavy reuse in lieu of storing strong generated passwords in a password manager.
techaiapp.com
Someone tried auctioning off an EVGA RTX 4090 prototype on eBay
WTF?! An account claiming to represent EVGA put a preproduction RTX 4090 prototype up for auction on eBay yesterday, with the proceeds going to charity. It started a bidding war and shot up to five figures before the listing inexplicably disappeared after about 10 hours. EVGA met with Gamers Nexus...
techaiapp.com
Nobel Laureate Ben Bernanke Blasts Cryptocurrencies, Says Tokens ‘Have Not Been Shown to Have Any Economic Value at All’ – News Bitcoin News
Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the Federal Reserve and also the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics, has recently blasted the concept of cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Dagens Nyheter, one of the biggest Swedish journals, Bernanke remarked that cryptocurrencies have not proven they have any economic value at all.
Comments / 0