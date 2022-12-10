Read full article on original website
World’s Gins and World Travel
Shetland Reel, In the Welsh Wind, Sipsmith’s, and Jawbox don’t do it anymore for KEVIN PILLEY. UK gins are too parochial. “Who wants another gin then? Portobello Road Asparagus anyone? Some Nelson’s Brussel Sprout? Saffron? Ant? Oyster? Quincenauticusor lavender? Christmas pudding perhaps? Butcher’s Beef Gin? Maybe some Scottish sea lettuce from Jura?”
5 things Elon Musk could learn from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Back in April, two days after Elon Musk announced his plan to buy Twitter, Musk had a private phone call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. One might have expected Musk to ask Nadella for advice on how to turn around the flailing Twitter — after all, Nadella had engineered perhaps the most successful tech turnaround in history.
Survey Shows Turkey Obsessed With Crypto, Especially Dogecoin
The entire crypto industry has been experiencing a winter since the last quarter of 2021. Some cryptocurrency prices experienced a massive price slump, with many declining over 65%. However bad things may look, crypto may not go extinct as its popularity has not reduced. A recent study by CryptoManiaks, a...
Automated detection of doxing on Twitter with over 96% accuracy
A new automated approach to detect doxing—a form of cyberbullying in which certain private or personally identifiable information is publicly shared without an individual’s consent or knowledge—may help social media platforms better protect their users, according to researchers from Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy F04s Surface on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been a part of rumour mill for some time now. This handset is expected to break cover in early 2023. Design renders of this Samsung smartphone had also been leaked recently, showcasing a 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy A54 5G has now been listed on the Geekbench database. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core 2.4GHz chipset. In addition, the Galaxy F04s has also been spotted on Geekbench. It is believed to be an entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform • TechCrunch
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
What is a Checksum? | A Definition from TechTarget.com
A checksum is a value that represents the number of bits in a transmission message and is used by IT professionals to detect high-level errors within data transmissions. Prior to transmission, every piece of data or file can be assigned a checksum value after running a cryptographic hash function. The term checksum is also sometimes called hash sum or hash value.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to...
Week in review: Rackspace outage, Kali Linux 2022.4 released, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Rackspace Hosted Exchange outage was caused by ransomware. Rackspace has finally confirmed the cause of the security incident that resulted in an ongoing outage of its Hosted Exchange service: it’s ransomware. Google...
Launching TechSpot Jobs: Figure out your next career move
Tech companies are looking to hire professionals who aren’t simply qualified, but truly passionate about what they do. The technology industry is now a massive part of the economy and it’s constantly on the lookout for new talent. For as long as we can remember, TechSpot has been a target of job sites and recruiters looking for tech talent.
Google Chrome now supports passkeys for everyone
Passkeys, the latest biometric authentication standard looking to replace passwords, is now available across stable versions of Google Chrome on desktop and Android devices. Announcing the release in a Chromium blog post (opens in new tab), Google reasserted the common belief in tech circles that passwords are vulnerable to data leaks, phishing attacks, and simple passwords seeing heavy reuse in lieu of storing strong generated passwords in a password manager.
Tech layoffs in 2022: A timeline
Technology companies this year have been hit with global economic turbulence that is slowing growth and spurring widespread layoffs, even as enterprise IT spending in some areas—such as cloud computing—seems to be holding steady. According to TrueUp’s tech layoff tracker, there were 1,405 rounds of layoffs at tech...
