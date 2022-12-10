Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been a part of rumour mill for some time now. This handset is expected to break cover in early 2023. Design renders of this Samsung smartphone had also been leaked recently, showcasing a 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy A54 5G has now been listed on the Geekbench database. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core 2.4GHz chipset. In addition, the Galaxy F04s has also been spotted on Geekbench. It is believed to be an entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

2 DAYS AGO