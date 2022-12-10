Read full article on original website
Google Chrome now supports passkeys for everyone
Passkeys, the latest biometric authentication standard looking to replace passwords, is now available across stable versions of Google Chrome on desktop and Android devices. Announcing the release in a Chromium blog post (opens in new tab), Google reasserted the common belief in tech circles that passwords are vulnerable to data leaks, phishing attacks, and simple passwords seeing heavy reuse in lieu of storing strong generated passwords in a password manager.
New iPhone 15 Pro Max Concept shows a redesigned camera layout with variable aperture, and USB-C Thunderbolt
When I first saw Apple announce the iPhone 14 Pro, I distinctly remember having two thoughts: the first one being “Wow, that Dynamic Island looks fascinating”, followed by “Wait, that’s the only design change? What will they possibly do next??” The 14 Pro seems to mark the longest that Apple has committed to a design style. The camera layout has stayed the same for 3 years; the flat-edge design and lack of a home button have stuck around since 2017, and it’s been 10 whole years since the Lightning Port was introduced on the iPhone. If there ever was a time to make a massive design change… this was it. And I’m not talking about ditching the notch for an island. I’m talking about something more substantial.
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Week in review: Rackspace outage, Kali Linux 2022.4 released, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Rackspace Hosted Exchange outage was caused by ransomware. Rackspace has finally confirmed the cause of the security incident that resulted in an ongoing outage of its Hosted Exchange service: it’s ransomware. Google...
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy F04s Surface on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been a part of rumour mill for some time now. This handset is expected to break cover in early 2023. Design renders of this Samsung smartphone had also been leaked recently, showcasing a 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy A54 5G has now been listed on the Geekbench database. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core 2.4GHz chipset. In addition, the Galaxy F04s has also been spotted on Geekbench. It is believed to be an entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
Moto X40 Pre-Booking Open Ahead of Official Launch, More Details Revealed
Moto X40 — the flagship successor to the Moto Edge X30 — is set to launch in China on December 15. Motorola has remained tight-lipped regarding the details and pricing of this smartphone. In addition, its design details are also under wraps. This handset has now been listed on JD.com ahead of launch with pre-booking option open for customers. Meanwhile, the company has also shared a few key specifications of the Moto X40 in the build-up to its launch. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
100+ top tech gadgets and gifts to shop this holiday season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts of 2022 The holidays are quickly approaching, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and start shopping for gifts now. Electronics and tech gifts are among the most popular during the holidays, so you’ll want to snag some […]
5 things Elon Musk could learn from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Back in April, two days after Elon Musk announced his plan to buy Twitter, Musk had a private phone call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. One might have expected Musk to ask Nadella for advice on how to turn around the flailing Twitter — after all, Nadella had engineered perhaps the most successful tech turnaround in history.
Automated detection of doxing on Twitter with over 96% accuracy
A new automated approach to detect doxing—a form of cyberbullying in which certain private or personally identifiable information is publicly shared without an individual’s consent or knowledge—may help social media platforms better protect their users, according to researchers from Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology.
The XR Week Peek (2022.12.13): Upload Winter Showcase had many VR announcements, Pico prepares for the holidays, and more!
I want to dedicate this newsletter to the memory of Rob Crasco, one of the best members of our communities, which has gone away too soon. He has always been supportive of me, and by speaking with him on Twitter and Linkedin I’ve always learned something new. He will be missed by all of us. On the last Twitter post on his timeline, there is a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife, in case you want to be of any help. May he rest in peace.
Experts Warn ChatGPT Could Democratize Cybercrime
A wildly popular new AI bot could be used by would-be cyber-criminals to teach them how to craft attacks and even write ransomware, security experts have warned. ChatGPT was released by artificial intelligence R&D firm OpenAI last month and has already passed one million users. The prototype chatbot answers questions...
What is a Checksum? | A Definition from TechTarget.com
A checksum is a value that represents the number of bits in a transmission message and is used by IT professionals to detect high-level errors within data transmissions. Prior to transmission, every piece of data or file can be assigned a checksum value after running a cryptographic hash function. The term checksum is also sometimes called hash sum or hash value.
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs glimpsed at Amazon with price tags that’ll please
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are about to hit the shelves, and we’ve caught the price of a couple of XFX third-party models via Amazon listings which have now been yanked down – not before they were highlighted on Twitter, though. Regular hardware leaker @momomo_us shared the...
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to...
Clop ransomware uses TrueBot malware to acquire networks
Security researchers have reported an increase in devices infected with the TrueBot malware downloader created by a Russian-speaking hacking group called Silence. The threat actors have shifted from using malicious emails as their primary attack vector to other techniques. They are also using a new custom data exfiltration tool called Teleport.
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
New attack method can steal offline PC data through walls
A new method of stealing data from offline machines has been developed utilizing the electromagnetic waves given off by their power supplies. So-called “air-gapped” PCs - those isolated from the public internet - could have their data stolen at distances of over six feet, and even through walls, by someone with a smartphone or laptop equipped with a special receiver, experts have warned.
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
Everyone’s blown away by amazing hack to make your iPhone say anything you want when you plug it in to charge
A HIDDEN iPhone hack has blown people away as they realise they can make their phone say ANYTHING when it is being plugged in to charge. Apple fans were sent into a frenzy as many had no idea their smartphone had the hilarious secret feature. To make your iPhone speak...
Elon Musk’s Ingenious Plan to Avoid Apple’s 30% Fee: Charge 30% More
Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, doesn't know how stores work. Or, rather, he only just learned. The evidence: his recent "battle" with Apple, which Musk launched in part over his shock and dismay regarding Apple's "secret" 30 percent cut at its App Store. (The App Store is, in fact, a store, and Musk, who only recently acquired Twitter, was horrified to learn that stores have a way of making money off the things they sell.)
