Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
Survey Shows Turkey Obsessed With Crypto, Especially Dogecoin
The entire crypto industry has been experiencing a winter since the last quarter of 2021. Some cryptocurrency prices experienced a massive price slump, with many declining over 65%. However bad things may look, crypto may not go extinct as its popularity has not reduced. A recent study by CryptoManiaks, a...
Whales Move Over 275 Million XRP Amid Price Surge
Amid the crypto winter and the Ripple lawsuit saga, XRP is breaking records with over a 4% price surge in 30 days. Unfortunately, the past 30 days have been terrible in the market after the FTX collapse, which broke down cryptocurrency values. However, the low price period proved very beneficial...
This Week XRP Whales Moved Millions of Tokens to Exchanges and Unknown Wallets – Altcoins Bitcoin News
During the past 30 days, the crypto asset xrp has gained more than 17% in value against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the crypto community has been noticing significant xrp whale movements during the past week as one whale moved 143,000,000 xrp worth more than $55 million on Dec. 9, and another whale moved 40,000,000 xrp worth more than $15 million from the exchange Bitso to an unknown wallet.
Markets Insider
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed will start cutting rates by mid-2023 and stocks are set up for a strong year
Top economist Jeremy Siegel says stocks will rebound in 2023, as the Fed isn't likely to keep rates high for much longer.
SEC asks companies to disclose exposure to struggling crypto firms
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is asking publicly-traded companies to tell investors about their involvement with struggling cryptocurrency firms (via CNBC). In a notice posted on Thursday, the SEC says companies may have an obligation under federal law to disclose whether their operations or finances have been impacted by the turbulence that’s rocking the crypto market.
Blackrock Warns of Unprecedented Recession for 2023, Bull Markets Not Returning – Finance Bitcoin News
Blackrock, one of the largest asset management companies in the world, has warned that 2023 will be a year of recession different from other recessions in the past. As part of its recently issued 2023 Global Outlook report, Blackrock states that a new economic playbook is required in a world defined by a supply-based economy and high levels of inflation.
Wall St upbeat as easing inflation lifts hopes of smaller rate hike
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks jumped, Treasury yields fell and the dollar weakened on Tuesday as new U.S. government data showed the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year.
Tron’s Stablecoin USDD Deviates From the $1 Peg, Justin Sun Says Team Deployed More Capital
The Tron-based stablecoin USDD has once again dropped below the $1 parity to a low of $0.969 on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Amid the drop in USDD’s value, Tron founder Justin Sun tweeted that his team was “deploying more capital,” and the stablecoin’s web portal usdd.io claims the project is overcollateralized by 200.8% at the time of writing.
Announcing the Kraken $100M+ volume fee tier trial
Starting December 15, 2022 0:00 UTC through February 15, 2023 11:59 UTC*, we will offer 0% maker and 0.08% taker fees on select spot pairs to qualifying clients as part of our $100M+ volume fee tier trial. Who is eligible? All clients who trade over…. The post Announcing the Kraken...
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform • TechCrunch
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars
The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday with defrauding customers out of billions of dollars, a day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the United States. “Today we are holding Mr. Bankman-Fried responsible for fraudulently raising billions of...
AMD RDNA 3 GPU leaked benchmarks disappoint some gamers
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are imminent, and we’ve just seen leaked benchmarks which underline what Team Red has been asserting in its pre-release marketing – namely that the flagship will be a close match for Nvidia’s RTX 4080. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) picked up...
TRAI recommends DoT to Use Optical Fibre Network to Extend Telecom Coverage in Himachal Pradesh
Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday suggested that the Department of Telecommunications should approach the defence ministry for accessing part of its optical fibre network or suitable bandwidth to extend telecom coverage in the far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh. The regulator recommended that in four districts — Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi,...
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy F04s Surface on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been a part of rumour mill for some time now. This handset is expected to break cover in early 2023. Design renders of this Samsung smartphone had also been leaked recently, showcasing a 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy A54 5G has now been listed on the Geekbench database. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core 2.4GHz chipset. In addition, the Galaxy F04s has also been spotted on Geekbench. It is believed to be an entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
Nobel Laureate Ben Bernanke Blasts Cryptocurrencies, Says Tokens ‘Have Not Been Shown to Have Any Economic Value at All’ – News Bitcoin News
Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the Federal Reserve and also the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics, has recently blasted the concept of cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Dagens Nyheter, one of the biggest Swedish journals, Bernanke remarked that cryptocurrencies have not proven they have any economic value at all.
The XR Week Peek (2022.12.13): Upload Winter Showcase had many VR announcements, Pico prepares for the holidays, and more!
I want to dedicate this newsletter to the memory of Rob Crasco, one of the best members of our communities, which has gone away too soon. He has always been supportive of me, and by speaking with him on Twitter and Linkedin I’ve always learned something new. He will be missed by all of us. On the last Twitter post on his timeline, there is a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife, in case you want to be of any help. May he rest in peace.
Webassembly Smart Contracts Are Going to ‘Pull a Lot of Talent From Web2 to Web3’ – Interview Bitcoin News
Ethereum is almost universally credited for kickstarting the Web3 revolution after it brought to life the concept of smart contracts. However, some in the Web3 community, like Astar Network’s Sota Watanabe, believe the protocol cannot “build the innovative future of blockchain alone.” In addition, some critics point to the language obstacle which they argue makes the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) a less-than-ideal place to build.
ED Investigates Gaming Companies’ GST Evasion Worth Rs. 23,000 Crore
Tax officers are investigating GST evasion of about Rs 23,000 crore by gaming companies between April 2019 and November 2022, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Enforcement Directorate has attached proceeds...
Alameda’s Caroline Ellison Retains SEC’s Former Enforcement Division Chief – Bitcoin News
After more attention has been cast on the former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, a report details that Ellison has hired Wilmerhale partner Stephanie Avakian, an attorney that worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The news follows leaked documentation of Ellison’s alleged margin position, and the ex-Alameda executive reportedly being spotted at a cafe in Soho.
